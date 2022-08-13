Why Laal Singh Chaddha is not a Forrest Gump remake. It’s just another bollywood movie

Ddespite high claims and promises, Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha turned out to be nothing more than another Bollywood movie. Its creators said it would be an official adaptation of the Oscar-winning American film Forrest Gump which had Tom Hanks as Aamirs. But it seems like it was risky work for an Indian filmmaker. And they didn’t take that risk. Ultimately, the Hindi remake ends up being an “uncontroversial, innocent and decent” endeavor.

Here are the six major points of difference between Forrest Gump and its Indian remake:

The glance: Forrest Gump look at America from Whiteman’s point of view. It describes the journey of a white Caucasian man, Forrest Gump. At the same time, it captures the journey of this country. During these two parallel and shared journeys, the burden of painful and embarrassing moments in the lives of nations is also shared by Robert Zemeckis’ film. After all, the protagonist played by Tom Hanks is white. It is mainstream. When America loses in the Vietnam War or when racism and segregation are seen in the country, or when American youth are drowning in drugs, Forrest Gump’s character shares the collective responsibility as an American.

The main character of Laal Singh Chaddha is a Sikh, a minority community in India. The main actress is Christian. These two castings are crucial. The narrative is bound to change once the protagonists are chosen as Sikhs or Christians. A young Sikh and a Christian conveniently discuss the fact that the Rath Yatra of Lal Krishna Advani is led by a “Laal!” trivializes the seriousness of the problem. Chaddha’s association with contemporary national events in India only comes to the fore when her own community is directly affected by the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the ensuing 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The manufacturers of Laal Singh Chaddha setting the limits of the film by not choosing a main character from the predominantly dominant Hindu community. This changes the look with respect to the original.

The position on Indian culture: The director of the school Forrest Gump is a complex and evil character. He is looking for the sex of Gumpmother instead of admitting her son to school. The child may or may not be aware of the horror of the incident. He’s a reluctant or passive beneficiary of the deal, but he’s also angry about it. This is one of the defining moments of the film.

On the other hand, the film’s main Laal Singh Chaddha is very compassionate. As soon as Laal’s mother tells him that she will cook for him and also clean the house, the director agrees to admit his son but does not allow him to do household chores. This whole Aamir Khan movie admission thing gets a bland, ordinary treatment. This essential difference from the American original makes Laal Singh Chaddha a weak movie. It might not have been possible for the Indian filmmakers to muster up the courage and portray a guru (teacher) as a sexual predator.

Nationalism and war: Forrest Gump also tells the story of one of Americas greatest embarrassments. The film shows Gump fighting in the Vietnam War. A war that saw the defeat of a superpower. The film does not shy away from showing heaps of corpses and blood of American soldiers. The anti-war movement is vividly depicted in the film, and Forrest Gump and his wife Jenny participated in anti-war protests.

The manufacturers of Laal Singh Chaddha had the opportunity to show the failure of the Indian Peacekeeping Mission (IPKF) in Sri Lanka, a dark chapter in India’s independent history. But they decided to show the Kargil war, during which the Indian army drove out the Pakistani infiltrators. If the filmmakers had decided to take up the story of Laal Singh Chaddha further on, they could have shown the Indochina War of 1962, another low point in Indian history. But these wars or operations had no glory for India or the Indians. Do something like Forrest Gump must have been a difficult task in India.

Racism is not a North-South divide: Forrest Gump confronts another major embarrassment of American racism. In doing so, he brings out the inglorious past, and to some extent the present as well, of white people. Gump’s family is shown to have a connection to one of the founders of America’s most infamous racist organization, the Ku Klux Klan. The film shows how white students mocked black students when they first arrived at the University of Alabama. It also recounts how young black people were drafted to fight in the Vietnam War. The story of racism is told primarily by Gumps Black’s friend Buford Bubba.

Laal Singh Chaddha tells the story of India without even touching on the Indian model of casteism based on discrimination based on birth. Chaddha comes from an upper caste Sikh family. Caste did him no harm. He studied at Delhi University during the time of the anti-Commission Mandal movement, but the incident does not affect Chaddha’s life in any way. The film features Bala, a South Indian, playing the equivalent role of Bubba. But to equate blacks with South Indians is an absurd act. Laal Singh Chaddha, thus, skips talking about one of the most atrocious features of Indian social life.

Obvious enemies: Forrest Gump does not have an explicitly negative character. The two characters who also have negative traits are Gumps Elementary School Principal and US Army Lt. Dan. Both are white. No villain has been highlighted among the Vietnamese with whom the US military is at war.

But in Laal Singh Chaddha, the leader of the infiltrators in Kargil must have been a Muslim. He and his fellow terrorists are introduced to the terror module after hearing the story of 72 virgins in the sky. His life is saved by Laal and he returns to Pakistan as a reformed person. Thereby, Laal Singh Chaddha joins hundreds of Indian movies in search of enemies across the border. Abu Salem, Monica Bedi, Dawood Ibrahim, Ajmal Kasab, all present in the film Advit Chandans. But the post-temple movement riots have no villains in the film.

The female lead contrast: Jenny, Forrest Gump’s love interest, has been chasing a mirage all her life. His life is rudderless and devastated. She spends time with her abusive boyfriend who is also a leader of the New Left student movement. She falls into drugs, hippie culture, unbridled sex and catches a viral disease, probably AIDS. She participates in demonstrations against the war. It is the story of an entire rebellious generation of America. The film also chronicles the (probably sexual) abuse that Jenny suffers from her father.

In contrast, Laal Singh ChaddhaThe female protagonist of is a woman who chases after success and money. She becomes a victim of exploitation, suffers a lot and finally returns to the cultured rural life of Chaddha to marry him. She’s not rebellious like Jenny. She enters into a relationship with a boy in college simply because he is very rich. All she needs is success and money. Rupa’s father in Laal Singh Chaddha is a cruel husband, but the film remains silent on the interactions between father and daughter, thereby protecting the sanctity of the daughter-father relationship. This is the limit of Bollywood filmmaking.

Dilip Mandal is the former editor of India Today Hindi magazine and author of books on media and sociology. Views are personal.

