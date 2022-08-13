8 years after his death, the wife of Robin Williams revealed the ordeal that the actor lived before committing suicide: We tried everything

Exactly 8 years ago, news shocked the whole world: Robin Williams had committed suicide., at age 63. The actor, one of the most recognized comedians of his generation and the most loved by the public, felt plagued by an endless series of symptoms which prevented him from continuing to work, but which had also begun to make his daily life hard.

Although in 2020 in the documentary blackbird wish it was reported that the protagonist of The Society of the Poet of Death suffered from a degenerative condition called Lewy body dementia, this week the actor’s widow, Susan Schneider, provided details of the actor’s final months for the first time.

The woman revealed that until 2013, Williams’ health was optimal, but that in the middle of celebrating their second wedding anniversary, he began complaining of stomach aches which made him feel anxious. . . . . Let the sntoma follow a tremor in the left hand which was initially attributed to an old shoulder injury.

Over the weeks, he had known a series of seemingly unrelated ailments that disappear and reappear . This first symptom also had derivations: the actor also began to feel stomach cramps, digestive problems and heartburn.

Then they added vision problems, combined with a loss of smell . The sum of all his ailments and the inability of doctors to come to an accurate diagnosis meant that Williams also began to develop trouble sleeping.

It was like an endless parade of symptoms, and not all of them were present at the same time. What symptom do you have this month? I even wondered if my husband was a hypochondriac. We went to all kinds of specialists, but there were no answers. we tried everything Schneider sheet.

Robin Williams suffered from Lewy body dementia, a hard-to-diagnose neurodegenerative disease bbc-mundo-14416

Lewy body dementia is a neurodegenerative disease listed as the third leading cause of dementia after Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia. However, despite its incidence, it has not been taken into account by doctors: the only diagnosis the actor received in life was wrong: they assured him he had Parkinson’s disease .

In 2020, the widow explained in an interview: Robin and I knew something else was going on, he was right when he told me, I just want to reset my brain. At that time, I promised him that we would get to the bottom of everything, what he didn’t know was that it would happen after his death.

At that time, he revealed that lately doctors have been telling them to sleep in separate beds, so the two can rest better, as he has been suffering from insomnia. He said, does that mean we’re separated? It was a shocking moment, the moment when you realize that there is some sort of chasm between you and your best friend, your partner, your love interest. You actually see where it’s generated, but you realize it’s not based on reality. It was a very difficult moment.

After Williams’ death, Schneider set out to shed light on the phantom illness that was not diagnosed in time. For this reason, after internalizing himself, he began to participate in conferences in which he stressed the importance of arriving at a rapid diagnosis.

Last year, Zak, the actor’s son, also recalled how his last months were. What I was going through had nothing to do with the experience of other patients with Parkinson’s disease. So I think it must have been difficult for him, he said, referring to the first misdiagnosis Williams received.

He added: There was a problem with concentration which frustrated him, there were problems associated with how he felt and also from a neurological point of view he did not feel well. I was very uncomfortable. Also make sure that the drug did him more harm than good: these drugs [las que le daban para combatir el Parkinson] they are no joke. They are also very hard on the body and the mind.