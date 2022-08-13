Denise Van Outen’s daughter is a “very good” actress | Entertainment

Denise van Outen’s 12-year-old daughter wants to follow in her acting footsteps and is taking acting lessons.
Betsy, who Denise has with her ex-partner Lee Mead, 41, has told her parents she would like to be an actress or a schoolteacher and, although she is too young to know for sure, has taken acting lessons and impressed his former soap star mother with her talent for the art.
Denise, 48, told My Weekly magazine: “My daughter Betsy is a very good actress.
“She’s not in an agency and I’ve never pushed her because I’m not a pushy parent, but she’s signed up for acting classes.”
Either way, he has his mother’s full support.
She continued: “I don’t know what Betsy wants to be when she grows up because she’s only 12.
“One day she says she wants to be an actress, the next day she wants to be a teacher.
“But whatever she wants to do, I will support her and show her the same love and understanding that I received from my mother and father.”
Denise has presented ‘The Big Breakfast’, played Roxie Hart in the musical ‘Chicago’ both in the West End and on Broadway.
She played Prudence Wallace for 19 episodes of the recently canceled long-running soap opera “Neighbors,” while she also played Karin Smart in “EastEnders.”
Denise recently confessed to lying to land her dream role on ‘The Big Breakfast’.
The presenter started out as a meteorologist on the iconic Channel 4 show but confessed to lying about taking a metrology course.
In her new book ‘A Bit Of Me’, Denise wrote: “When it came to looking for a job, I hadn’t lost my creative side by asserting my suitability for a particular role.
“I wasn’t ashamed of it, sometimes I even added things to my resume that I hadn’t done.”
Denise was willing to deceive show bosses in order to advance her own career.
The ‘Gloves Off’ actress, who later hosted the show alongside Johnny Vaughan, explained, “What I knew was that it was a fantastic opportunity, Channel 4 was doing a big revival of the show. show, and that’s where I came in.
“Second, I did my best, lied about taking a weather course and assuring them that I would be able to write my own weather report, no one could ever accuse me of not being a tester! “