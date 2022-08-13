Entertainment
Tara Sutaria Opens Up About Her Bond With Boyfriend Aadar Jain Says ‘We Are Similar’
Tara Sutaria is one of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses. The star of the television series, The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir gracefully established herself as an up-and-coming actress in Bollywood. During the year, Tara worked in blockbuster films like Student of year 2, Tadapand The Return of Villain Ek. However, the actress also got a lot of attention due to her relationship with Aadar Jain. The couple is considered the best jody by their fans.
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are one of B-town’s cutest couples. Tara and her boyfriend, Aadar, often get a lot of attention because of their cute PDA moments, and are never shy about expressing their love and support for each other. That cute Bollywood jody often publicly show their affection for each other. Once again, Tara Sutaria opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend, Aadar Jain.
In an interview with Filmfare, Tara Sutaria opened up about her love life with Aadar Jain. The Tadap The actress also shared some beans on her equation with Aadar’s family. She even talked about the similarity between her and Aadar. In his words:
“Besides having a great job and a great family and all that, what’s the one thing that all human beings, no matter where we’re from, want? Love. We want to be loved and give back. love, so it would be absurd to pretend that you don’t love someone or that you don’t have emotions that point in that direction. I get very attached to people, and I think we We are both alike in this way. We are drawn to that special someone and the people who are close to them. It helps to understand who he or she is and who they are.
In the same interview, Tara talked about the love and warmth she receives from Aadar’s family. Elaborating on the same, Tara said:
“Many of his family members remind me of my family members. The warmth, love and generosity that you will find in most Parsi homes, you will also find in Punjabi homes. It was wonderful. respect and love them deeply because, to me, it’s important that if you love, you love deeply.”
Tara also shared how Aadar continues to show her love with little surprises. Telling how her boyfriend surprises her, the actress revealed:
“When you first meet someone it’s full of surprises and bigger things, but over time you realize the importance of the little things. It can be something as small as him who makes me a cup of tea in the morning instead of having someone else do it. It could be a handwritten note. These things mean a lot to him too and are our special moments.
Recently, Tara had celebrated Aadar’s birthday on August 5, 2022. Heropanti 2 the actress had taken her IG handle and shared glimpses of Aadar’s birthday celebration. Sharing the photos, Tara wrote:
“Happy birthday my whole world.”
On the work side, Tara Sutaria was last seen in Mohit Suri’s film, The return of the villainous Ek.
