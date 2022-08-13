It is a known fact that Tiger Shroff was dating actress Disha Patani. But he broke up with her recently and the news went viral.

Now, according to the latest update, he is dating actress and new block model Akanksha Sharma. This new update has gone viral in Bollywood media.

For those who don’t know, Akanksha Sharma appeared in Mahesh Babu’s Santoor which went quite viral. Akanksha Sharma is ready for her Hindi debut soon.

