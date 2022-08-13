Hollywood actress Anne Heche declared legally dead one week after car crash

Hollywood actress Anne Heche has been declared legally dead a week after her car crashed into a Los Angeles building, a spokeswoman said Friday.
Heche, 53, had been in a coma in hospital with a severe brain injury since the violent collision on August 5.
Having lost all brain function, she is legally dead under California law, although her heart is still beating as her family keeps her body on life support while exploring organ donation.
Today we lost a shining light, a caring and most joyful soul, a loving mother and a loyal friend, the family said in a joint statement.
Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic work and her passionate advocacy.
His bravery to always stand in his truth, spreading his message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.
Heche, best known for 1990s films Donnie Brasco and Six Days, Seven Nights as well as a high profile relationship with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, crashed her car into a two-story house in the neighborhood of Mar Vista in Los Angeles.
The violent collision resulted in structural compromise and… heavy fire at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The ensuing blaze took more than an hour for 59 firefighters to contain and completely extinguish it, the department said.
Local media reported on Thursday that preliminary tests of Heches’ blood came back positive for narcotics, although more was needed to be sure the drugs had not been administered during his treatment.
Celebrity gossip outlet TMZ, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, said Heche tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, the latter of which is sometimes used for pain relief in clinical settings.
Heche rose to fame with her role on the soap opera Another World, for which she won a Daytime Emmy in 1991.
She was nominated for a Tony Award for her appearance in Twentieth Century on Broadway in 2004.
My brother Atlas and I have lost our mother, Heches’ son Homer Laffoon said in a separate statement.
I hope my mother is free from pain and begins to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom, he wrote.
