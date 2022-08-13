Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor remember mother Sridevi on her birthday: ‘I miss you more and more every day’





On Sridevi’s 59th birthday on Saturday, her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were remembered with heartwarming messages on social media. Sridevi died in 2018 while in Dubai to attend a family wedding. She was born on August 13, 1963 as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan.

Janhvi shared a childhood photo of herself with her mother. In the adorable photo, Sridevi is seen hugging little Janhvi while smiling at the camera. Janhvi captioned the post, “Happy birthday mom. I miss you more and more every day. Love you forever.” As Janhvi posted the photo, many including Varun Dhawan, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and Sunny Kaushal showered her with lots of love and dropped many heart emojis in the comments section. Khushi Kapoor also posted a nice photo of herself with Sridevi. Khushi Kapoor shared the photo on Instagram. A few days ago, when Janhvi appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee with Karan, she shared how her life was like a ‘dream’ when her mother was alive. She said: “I almost feel like the person I was when mum was there was a fantasy. And the life I had then was a fantasy. I mean, of course, there were problems like in all families, but it was idyllic and it almost felt like a dream. Jahnvi further shared that she was happier than she had been in a while, but confessed that she has yet to come to terms with the loss. To be honest, I don’t think I’ve dealt with it, and I should, but I’m happier than I have been in a long time, she said.

