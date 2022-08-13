Celebrating India’s 75th Independence Day with iconic Bollywood soldiers on display





We may never reach a unanimous decision on the best restaurant or the best political leader, but when it comes to an India-Pakistan cricket match, everyone rises in unity. Nothing beats people’s love for their country and India is no stranger to this feeling. For example, take the sudden appearance of a DP tiranga in so many social media handles. When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence, people joined the movement with great enthusiasm.

Anupam Kher Organizing cycle ralliesby adding the Indian flag as their profile picture on social media, Bollywood celebrities have also joined the patriotic movement with great vigor. It is this national pride that drives many Bollywood filmmakers to make patriotic films, some of which have remained in our hearts over the years. Here are 5 actors who have played the ideal Indian soldier in iconic Bollywood movies. Siddharth Malhotra Shershaah

Amazon Prime Video Sidharth Malhotra brought the story of war hero Vikram Batra to life in Shershaahand received immense praise for her role. Its intense dramatic performance captured the legacy of the heroic battle of Batras in the 1999 Kargil War. It became one of the most watched films on Amazon Prime Video in India. Hrithik Roshan Lakshya

UTV Movies The story of a young man joining the army thinking only of the prestige it brings and not the sacrifice, it was a story that resonated with many Indians, especially the young people of the country. This coming-of-age journey for Karan resulted in an inspirational story that people still remember today. To remember, the soundtrack of the moviecontinues to be played at many Independence Day functions. sunny deol Border

Japanese movies Who can forget a wave of patriotism hitting all Indians as Sonu Nigam sings Sandese Aate Hain? The dialogues and songs from the movies made this J.P. Dutta’s filman iconic. As a hardened soldier, Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, Sunny Deol wowed audiences and critics alike with his performance in Gadar. His character makes tough decisions and trains other soldiers to handle such situations with one goal in mind: to serve and protect the nation. Janhvi Kapoor Gunjan Saxena: Kargil’s Daughter

netflix The movie was based on the life of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxenawho became the first female Indian Air Force to serve India during the Kargil War. The film focused on the prejudice Gunjan faced as a woman and how she rose through the ranks against all odds. Akshay Kumar Holiday

Trusted Entertainment Akshay Kumarhas a slew of patriotic films to his name, but Holiday had a slightly different story. He played the role of a proud army officer who secretly works at the Defense Intelligence Agency and hatches a plan to capture 12 sleeper cells threatening to launch several terrorist attacks in Mumbai. Unlike most films on this list, Holiday didn’t show its protagonist as a brooding young man. Akshay Kumars’ portrayal of Virat Bakshi was lighthearted but intense, depending on the mood and emotions of a scene.

