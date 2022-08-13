Being a Little House on the Prairie villain almost cost an actor a job

URBAN LEGEND TV: An actor almost lost his dream job because of the reaction of the fans to his portrayal of a villain in the finale of little house on the prairie.

At the heart of being a great actor is being able to convince people that you are someone else entirely. It’s really the nature of art, when all is said and done, that you’re supposed to trick people into thinking you’re someone else. An actor like Bryan Cranston particularly impresses fans because for years he convincingly portrayed the adorably eccentric patriarch Hal on Malcolm in the middleto then follow that up by convincingly portraying the narcissistic sociopath Walter White on breaking Bad.

However, there are times when the lines blur between the actor and their role, and that can be a problem. This is seen most often in the world of soap operas (well, at least that was the case when soap operas were much more popular than they are now), where the actors who played the bad guys on the shows were often approached by fans confusing them with their characters (there was even a movie, Nurse Betty, starring Renée Zellweger, based on the opposite form of this specific type of obsessive fan behavior, Zellweger’s character believing she was in love with one of a soap opera’s romantic leads). In the case of a memorable little house on the prairie villain, that blurry line nearly cost him the biggest gig of his career.





RELATED: Nixon’s China Visit Buried a Big-Budget TV Movie for Years

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE FINAL?

little house on the prairie was a popular drama series, created by and starring Michael Landon, about a group of settlers in Walnut Grove, Minnesota (based on Laura Ingalls’ bestselling novel Wilder Little house series of children’s books based on his own life as a settler). Melissa Gilbert rose to stardom as a young girl playing Laura.

little house on the prairie ran for nine seasons, with Landon starring and producing the first eight seasons before going completely behind the scenes in the final season, which saw a new family take over “Little House”, while Melissa Gilbert’s (now married) Laura took over. the baton as Landon’s main series lead. The show’s ratings plummeted in the final season and the show was cancelled. Landon, however, was lucky enough to wrap up the series with a run of three TV movies. Thanks to a stroke of luck, the second movie (a Christmas story) ended up shooting a year after it was originally planned to shoot, making it kind of a postscript of the series when it finally is. aired, as the third film was clearly intended to be a series finale, despite technically not being the last film to air. The third film, “The Last Farewell”, saw the citizens of Walnut Grove discover that a real estate developer, Nathan Lassiter (played by longtime actor James Karen), has purchased all of their land. They try to fight his request but fail. Laura tricks the citizens into taking a stand against Lassiter by blowing up all the properties in Walnut Grove rather than let Lassiter have it. So yes, the last episode of little house on the prairie ended with them destroying the town fans had come to love for nine seasons. I did it a TV Legends Revealed years ago about the fascinating behind-the-scenes reasons for this rather dramatic decision, but whatever the episode’s behind-the-scenes reasons were, the destruction of Walnut Grove hit viewers hard, and their anger was generally directed at Nathan Lassiter , a man so evil that the heroes would rather blow up their houses than let them have them.





So that led to a rather tricky situation for Lassiter’s portrayer, James Karen.

RELATED: Did Charles In Charge Really Try To Create Three Shows In His Last Eight Episodes?

WHAT DID THE LITTLE HOUSE ALMOST COST JAMES KAREN?

Karen had a long streak of film and TV credits, but her best gig, by far, was as spokesperson for the now-defunct East Coast supermarket and drug store chain, Pathmark (I say “mostly defunct because the Pathmark name was bought a few years ago and a single supermarket in Brooklyn that was once a Pathmark was renamed to Pathmark, as an experiment to see if the brand could possibly come back. So maybe it will a surprising return). Karen did hundreds of commercials a year for Pathmark starting in 1969 or 1970 (not sure exactly when it debuted). .





His character in the commercials was a bespectacled kind man, generally known as “Mr. Pathmark”. Here is one from 1981…

Well, in 1984, when the little house on the prairie final aired, suddenly Pathmark received a deluge of letters from angry customers demanding that the spokesperson be fired. Karen noted to Vernon Short of The Hollywood Reporter at the time“Hundreds of letters came into Pathmark asking the store to do something for me. The customer relations department couldn’t believe it. For some reason they never objected to the other headlines I I played. But Nathan Lassiter’s badness blew them away. I guess they realized they’d never see Walnut Grove again and that created a great sense of loss.”





Here’s a sample letter, from a Veronica Truska from New Jersey: “I’ve always liked the man you have in your commercials, but after what he did to the small town of Walnut Grove, I couldn’t I can’t believe it. I don’t see how I can continue to shop at Pathmark after what your spokesperson did to those innocent people. Guess I’m going to have to go back to Shoprite, even though I like your stores better. I don’t still can’t believe you would let him do this.”

Karen was beginning to panic: “It’s the best job an actor can have. It pays very well and it’s stable. It gave me the freedom to be selective about the roles I play. But I guess I can’t destroy towns like Walnut Grove. That’s a bad idea. I’m part of the business, not just another actor doing commercials. I clearly identify with the stores. I go to New York every two weeks and I do 20 30-second commercials at a time. We’ve never used my name on air, but my recognition factor in those states is amazing. I’m on air until 30 times a day in some areas. The day after the Walnut Grove explosion, I was in New York. Truckers yelled at me. A cop said, “Don’t expect me cut the traffic for you,” and a taxi driver said he wouldn’t pick me up.





So Karen did a remarkable thing, he actually answered the letters personally, through his own letters or phone calls when people left phone numbers. He recalls: “They were amazed to hear from me. At first, they were floored. Then they laughed. Mrs. Truska, for example, said her letter was a joke, but her husband was afraid that I would lose my job. All the customers were happy that I called and I think I convinced them that Mr. Pathmark is a benign guy. I hope so, anyway.”

Karen stayed in the role throughout the 1990s, so it all worked out in the end.

The legend is…

STATUS: True

Be sure to check my archive of TV Legends Revealed for more urban legends from the world of television. Click on here for somehow more TV captions specifically involving little house on the prairie.

Feel free to (hell, please!) write in with your suggestions for future installments! My email address is [email protected]