Sofia Vergara’s sexy mirror selfie is glamorous in Hollywood: Photo – SheKnows





Sofia Vergara's latest mirror selfie proves she can do it all and is made for old Hollywood glamour. On August 11, Vergara posted another sparkling and sexy mirror selfie that all of her fans can love with the simple caption, "Ready for tonight's show! Only 2 contestants will make it today!! ❤️❤️ #AGT @xivkarats @pasqualebruni @dena_kemp💎💎.

In the photo, we see Vergara in head-to-toe jewelry, from her rings to her show-stopping earrings. She lets her curls fall loose, barely touching her gorgeous white and black silk dress. Now, we’ve already gotten Jessica Rabbit vibes from her selfies, but this one screams Old Hollywood glamour. Truly, Vergara can pull off anything from vibrant bikinis to sparkly, glamorous dresses. In a previous interview with In the style, Vergara opened up about how she adores personal style over fashion, noting Sophia Loren as her inspiration. Vergara explained how she swears by clothes that naturally show off her curves, noting that she’s “always in high heels.” She added: “Sophie [Loren] knows what suits him well. She is always very glamorous and well put together. She dresses according to her morphology, which for me is very important. Sometimes people tweet, ‘Why is she [Vergara] still in the same kind of mermaid dresses? Well, that’s because that’s what suits me. He holds my breasts. There are a lot of dresses that look spectacular on a mannequin, but I just can’t seem to pull them off. I wear what suits me. Before you go, click here to see the best candid celebrity photos you’ve ever seen.



