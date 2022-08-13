Feinberg’s first predictions after nominations – The Hollywood Reporter





PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporterby Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at this ranking based on consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and advertising campaigns, awards results that precede the Emmys, and the history of the Emmys itself. *BEST DRAMA SERIES* Projected finish order

Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Breakup (AppleTV+)

squid game (Netflix)

yellow jackets (Show time)

You better call Saul (AMC)

stranger things (Netflix)

ozark (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max) *BEST COMEDY SERIES* Projected finish order

Ted Lasso (AppleTV+)

Abbott Elementary School (ABC)

hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

barry (HBO/HBO Max)

Only murders in the building (Hulu)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (First video)

What we do in the shadows (FX)

Calm your enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max) *BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES* Projected finish order

The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Dope (Hulu)

The stall (Hulu)

Invent Anna (Netflix)

Pam and Tommy (Hulu) *BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES* Projected finish order

Last week tonight with John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast (Trevor Noah)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast (Stephen Colbert)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast (Jimmy Kimmel)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast (Seth Meyers) *BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES* Projected finish order

saturday night live (NBC)—podcast (Lorne Michaels)

A dark lady sketch show (HBO) — podcast (Robin Théde) *BEST SPECIAL VARIETY (PRE-REGISTERED)* Projected finish order

Dave Chappelle: Closest (Netflix)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing special (Netflix)

Adele one night only (SCS)

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS) — podcast (Lady Gaga)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max) *BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)* Projected finish order

Living in front of a studio audience: the facts of life and the different shots (ABC) — podcast (Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS) — podcast (Trevor Noah)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC) — podcast (Snoop Dogg)

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway is Back! (CBS) — podcast (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

The Oscars (ABC) — podcast (Amy Schumer) *BEST TV FILM* Projected finish order

Ray Donovan: the movie (Show time)

The survivor (HBO/HBO Max)

Renew 911! : The hunt for QAnon (Primary+)

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel) *BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NON-FICTION SERIES* Projected finish order

The Beatles: Come Back (Disney+) — podcast (Peter Jackson)

We need to talk about Cosby (Show time)

100 foot wave (HBO/HBO Max)

Andy Warhol’s Diaries (Netflix)

jeen-yuhs: the kanye trilogy (Netflix) *BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NON-FICTION SPECIAL* Projected finish order

We feed people (Disney+) — podcast (José Andres)

George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO/HBO Max) — podcast (Judd Apatow)

Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents) (FX)

Lucy and Desi (First video)

The Tinder scammer (Netflix) *BEST HOSTED NON-FICTION OR SPECIAL SERIES* Projected finish order

The problem with Jon Stewart (AppleTV+)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction Starring David Letterman (Netflix) — podcast (David Letterman)

Stanley Tucci: In Search of Italy (CNN)

The world according to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Vice (Show time) *OUTSTANDING MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY MAKING* Projected finish order

Change the game (Hulu)

When Claude got shot (PBS)

Frederick Douglass: In Five Discourses (HBO/HBO Max) *BEST CONTEST PROGRAM* Projected finish order

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) — podcast (RuPaul)

Lizzo watch out for big grrrls (Prime Video) – podcast (Lizzo)

The voice (NBC)

Fantastic race (SCS)

Nailed it! (Netflix)

best boss (Cheer) *BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM* Projected finish order

weird eye (Netflix)

shark tank (ABC) — podcast (Mark Cuban)

Love is blind (Netflix)

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia Network)

Antiques Tour (PBS) *BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM* Projected finish order

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1) — podcast (RuPaul)

Cheer (Netflix)

sell sunset (Netflix)

Love on the US Spectrum (Netflix)

Under the Mediterranean Bridge (Cheer) *BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES* Projected finish order

Lee Jung-jae (squid game) — podcast

Jeremy Strong (Succession) – podcast

Brian Cox (Succession) – podcast

Bob Odenkerk (You better call Saul) – podcast

Jason Batman (ozark) – podcast

Adam Scott (Breakup) *BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES* Projected finish order

Zendaya (Euphoria) – podcast

Melanie Lynskeyyellow jackets)

Laura Linney (ozark)

Reese Witherspoon (The morning show) – podcast

Jodie Comer (Kill Eve) – podcast

Sandra Oh (Kill Eve) – podcast *BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES* Projected finish order

Oh Young-soo (squid game)

Matthew McFadyen (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Nicholas Brown (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (squid game) — podcast

John Turturro (Breakup) – podcast

Christopher Walken (Breakup)

Billy Crudup (The morning show) *BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES* Projected finish order

Rhea Seehorn (You better call Saul) – podcast

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Julia Garner (ozark) — podcast

Patricia Arquette (Breakup)

Ho Yeon Jung (squid game) — podcast

Christine Ricci (yellow jackets)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sidney Sweeney (Euphoria) *BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES* Projected finish order

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Bill Hader(barry) — podcast

Martin Court (Only murders in the building)

Steve Martin (Only murders in the building)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Nicolas Hoult (Great) *BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES* Projected finish order

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary School) — podcast

John Smart (hacks)

Issa Rae (Insecure) — podcast

Kaley Cuoco (The stewardess) — podcast

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – podcast

Elle Fanning (Great) – podcast *BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES* Projected finish order

Henry Winkler (barry) – podcast

Bret Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Anthony Carrigan (barry)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – podcast

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary School)

Bowen Yang (saturday night live)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammad (Ted Lasso) *BEST ACTRESS IN A SECONDARY SUPPORT IN A COMEDY SERIES* Projected finish order

Hannah Einbinder (hacks)

Hanna Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Kate McKinnon (saturday night live)

Temple of Juno (Ted Lasso)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary School)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary School)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso) *BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE* Projected finish order

Michael Keaton (Dope) – podcast

Andrew Garfield (Under the banner of heaven) – podcast

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a wedding) – podcast

Colin Firth (The staircase)

Himesh Patel (station eleven) *BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE* Projected finish order

Amanda Seyfried (The stall) — podcast

Julia Garner (Invent Anna) — podcast

Lily James (Pam and Tommy) — podcast

Toni Collet (The staircase)

Marguerite Qualley (Housemaid) — podcast

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: A History of American Crime) — podcast *BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE* Projected finish order

Murray Bartlet (The White Lotus)

Michel Stuhlbarg (Dope)

Will Poulter (Dope)

Pierre Sarsgaard (Dope)

Jacques Lacy (The White Lotus)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy) *BEST ACTRESS IN A HIGH SCHOOL OR TV MOVIE* Projected finish order

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dope) – podcast

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Connie Breton (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dope)

Sidney Sweeney (The White Lotus) *BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES* Projected finish order

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

James Crowell (Succession)

Tom Pelfreyozark)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Ariane Moayed (Succession)

Adrian Brody (Succession) *BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES* Projected finish order

Lee You-mi (squid game)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Marcia Gay HardenThe morning show)

Hope Davis (Succession)

Sana Lathan (Succession) *BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES* Projected finish order

Jerrod Carmichael (saturday night live) — podcast

Nathan Lane (Only murders in the building)

Bill Hader(Calm your enthusiasm) — podcast

Christopher McDonald (hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

James Lance (Ted Lasso) *BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES* Projected finish order

Jane Lynch (Only murders in the building)

Laurie Metcalf (hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (hacks)

Jane Adams (hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-features/2022-emmys-predictions-feinberg-forecast-3-1235198328/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos