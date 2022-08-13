Sunil becomes the best fitness trainer for Bollywood stars





Sunil Sharma, born in 1993, popularly known as “Dinda”, has provided physical training to several popular Bollywood stars, national and international cricketers and high officials in his home state, the Madhya Pradesh cadres so far. Speaking to The Pioneer during a visit to his hometown, Sunil says he came from a very low socio-economic family when he was 12 and his father could barely afford the family expenses. But he is passionate about cricket and begins to train in the ravines of his mohalla. “Incidentally, I was lucky enough to play at Captain Roop Singh International Stadium in the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) Under-13 team as a speed bowler. Seeing my performance, GDCA officials gave me the opportunity to represent the teams under 14, 15, 16 and then 17 in various intra-state and inter-state tournaments,” Sunil said, adding that cricket is a more expensive sport and its family couldn’t stand it, and big competition and less opportunity in that. “Because of that, I turned into a professional fitness trainer because I focused on it while playing,” he added A good athletic physique was also given to me by God, he adds. Dinda provided fitness training to famous movie star Sanjay Dutt, his wife Manyata and son Shahraan in Dubai for a year and a half. He has also worked as a fitness trainer for other Bollywood movie stars including actress Soundarya Sharma. He also travels overseas to provide personal and fitness training. He has so far visited the UK, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Sunil who specializes in Strengthening (SC) has also trained Rashid Khan, Ankit Sharma, Ishan Pandey Naman Ojha and Ankit Rajput etc. (all are international and IPL cricketers). Besides being a fitness trainer, he is also a personal trainer, SC and nutritionist. He was an official coach for the GDCA and the MP Cricket Association for the junior teams at the camps. Dinda completed a fitness certificate course with the International Sports Sciences Association, Phoenix, Arizona (USA). When he turned into a fitness trainer, he set up a DFT gym in Gwalior town with his friends as an entrepreneur in 2019.

