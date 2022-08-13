Priyanka Chopra mourns the death of Anne Heche, co-star of Quantico | Hollywood





On Friday, actress Priyanka Chopra remembered the late actress Anne Heche in her Instagram Stories. Anne died after her car hit a house in Los Angeles a few days ago.

Actress Anne Heche died Friday after having had an accident a few days ago. Actor Priyanka Chopra and Anne fans remembered the late actor on social media. About a week ago, Anne’s car collided with a house in Los Angeles, causing her serious injuries and the house being completely destroyed. Read also : Anne Heche from another world dies at 53, son says I remain with deep sadness Priyanka Chopra shared a post on her Instagram Stories for Anne, which read, “My heart goes out to the children, family, friends and everyone who mourns Anne Heche. It was an honor to have known you. and to work alongside you. You were a lovely person and an incredible actress. You will always hold a special place in my heart.” Priyanka and Anne Heche worked together in the 2015 TV series Quantico. Priyanka Chopra sent her condolences to the late actress Anne Heche. Filmmaker Ted Geoghegan tweeted an old photo of Anne with ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres and wrote: Kids today don’t know what it was like but I vividly remember when Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres opened up about their relationship in 1997. I was in awe, and remembers thinking, This could really change things for people. Thank you for taking this step with so much courage, Anne. A RIP One fan tweeted, May his soul rest in peace. Another said, I hope her children are well, they are too young. Ted Geoghegan remembers Anne Heche, posts old photo of her with Ellen DeGeneres. Anne’s family released a statement about her death on Friday. According to People, the statement read: Today we lost a shining light, a kind and joyful soul, a loving mother and a faithful friend. Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic work and her passionate advocacy. His bravery to always stand in his truth, spreading his message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact. Successfully subscribed to the newsletter Close story Trending topics to follow

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/hollywood/priyanka-chopra-mourns-quantico-co-star-anne-heche-s-death-101660366937721.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos