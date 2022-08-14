A look at the career of the Hollywood actress





Anne Heche, 53, was one of Hollywood’s hottest movie stars in the late 1990s, starring alongside actors such as Johnny Depp (“Donnie Brasco”) and Harrison Ford (“Six Days, Seven Nights”). She recently had recurring roles on the network’s “Chicago PD” and “All Rise” television series, and in 2020 she took part in “Dancing With the Stars” before she was in a car accident earlier this month and declared brain dead. Her reps told FOX 11 Los Angeles that she was kept on life support for the purpose of organ donation. Originally from Ohio, Heche first made a name for herself on the NBC soap opera “Another World” from 1987 to 1991. She won a Daytime Emmy Award for the role of twins Marley and Vicky. RELATED: Anne Heche declared brain dead after crashing into Mar Vista home, rep says By the late 1990s, she had become one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses, a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget movies. In 1997 alone, she starred opposite Johnny Depp as his wife in “Donnie Brasco” and Tommy Lee Jones in “Volcano” and was part of the entire cast of the original “I Know What. You Did Last Summer”. The following year, she starred with Harrison Ford in “Six Days, Seven Nights” and appeared with Vince Vaughn and Joaquin Phoenix in “Return to Paradise.” Around the same time, she had a high-profile romance with comedian-actress and former talk show host Ellen Degeneres from March 1997 until their breakup in August 2000. Here are some of his notable films: Donnie Brasco 1997 Johnny Depp and Anne Heche star in the new film “Donnie Brasco” In 1997, Heche had a supporting role in “Don Brasco” about an FBI agent who infiltrated a crime family. The film also starred Al Pacino and Johnny Depp. “Six Days, Seven Nights” 02/21/98. Harrison Ford and Anne Heche in a scene from the new Buena Vista film ‘6 Days, 7 Nights’, the release date has been brought forward (photo by Gett Heche starred in this 1998 action movie alongside Harrison Ford as the two find themselves stranded on an island. “John Q.” Ray Liotta, Anne Heche, Robert Duvall and others in a scene from ‘John Q’, 2002. (Photo by New Line/Getty Images) In 2002, Heche starred opposite Oscar winner Denzel Washington in this thriller after a father hijacks a hospital in hopes his son will receive an organ transplant. WATCH FOR FREE ON TUBI: Films with Anne Heche “Volcano” 1997 Tommy Lee Jones and Anne Heche star in the new film “Volcano” In 1997, Heche starred in “Volcano,” a disaster movie about a team trying to stop a lava flow from destroying Los Angeles. “Return to Paradise” Jada Pinkett Smith and Anne Heche in a scene from ‘Return To Paradise,’ 1998. (Photo by Gramercy Pictures/Getty Images) Heche starred in this 1998 thriller about two men who must decide whether to return to Malaysia to rescue their friend who is stuck in prison, on death row. The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

