Elvis Presley alive: King was ‘spotted’ in a Hollywood movie years after his death | Music | Entertainment





Elvis Presley fans are currently celebrating Elvis Week. This memorial period is held annually to remember the King of Rock and Roll who died on August 16, 1977, 45 years ago, at his home in Graceland. However, as soon as Elvis died, theories began to surface suggesting that he was still alive.

According to various reports, the king was seen “boarding a jet” at Memphis airport on the day of his funeral. Since then, “sightings” have been reported over the years. But the king’s most obscure sighting came during the 1990 Christmas movie Home Alone. The theory came during the scene in which Kevin’s mother, Kate (Catherine O’Hara), was screaming at the airport about her missing child. Right behind her stood a man who looked exactly like Elvis Presley. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH “ELVIS” IN HOME ALONE.

The extra bears a frightening resemblance to the king, right down to his strong jawline and shaggy hairstyle. There are, however, some differences. The star sported a full beard over his face, giving him a “disguised” look. Years later, this theory made headlines, suggesting that Elvis went into hiding instead before becoming an extra. The film’s director spoke candidly about this apparent appearance of Elvis. Christopher Columbus said: “They’re convinced, these people, that this is Elvis Presley. That he faked his death, and because he still loves show business, he’s an extra on Home Alone. .. Look at this guy, it’s not Elvis Presley!” READ MORE: Death of Elvis: Graceland upstairs ‘kept as if he got up and went’

Julio said, “As far as that goes, I wouldn’t dismiss the Elvis theory. I have to tell you, I’m a cinematographer and I’ve shot a lot of stuff.” He added: “I once shot infrared film for a movie called Blind Dating, starring Chris Pine. So I was shooting infrared film in this park, and this silhouette of a boy in 1800s clothes photographed in the plan. And I can assure you with 100% accuracy that there was nobody there, because when I made the plan, I wanted the serenity of nothing in the plan, I just wanted let it be a simple thing, no one was there.” He went on to add, “I filmed it with infrared film, and there’s a kid walking through, wearing these Victorian clothes, walking through the park.”

Julio noted that, if that ghostly face was possible, so was Elvis’ return, 13 years after his death. He added: “If Elvis was in that shot in the background, I wouldn’t rule it out, I wouldn’t rule it out. If I shot that shot with infrared film, he’s probably there.” Home Alone is available to watch on Disney Plus now. THE SOURCE / THE SOURCE

