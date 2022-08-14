Sex And The City actor Willie Garson’s San Fernando Valley bungalow sells for $1.9 million

The estate of Sex And The City actor Willie Garson has sold his bungalow for a whopping $1.9million, nearly a year after his tragic death at the age of just 57.

Garson, who was beloved by sitcom fans for his performance as Carrie Bradshaw’s gay best friend Stanford Blatch, died of pancreatic cancer at home last September.

Now, his home in the Valley Village area of ​​the San Fernando Valley has finally sold, a month after it went on the market with an asking price of $1,695, TMZreports.

Bryan Adams of Sotheby’s International Realty handled the listing for the Spanish-style property, which was built in 1920 on more than 10,250 square feet of sprawling land.

Willie bought the bungalow in 2005, a year after the original Sex And The City series ended, and paid just over $1 million, according to Architectural Summary.

Her home features a living room with a vaulted ceiling that matches the sleek parquet floors and bookshelves tucked into a nook of the white walls.

The living room, which also has a wood-burning fireplace, connects to a dining room with walls painted in a vibrant pink hue.

Live well: Willie, who is survived by a son called Nathan whom he adopted in 2009 when the little boy was seven, had a home with three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Willie, who is survived by a son called Nathan whom he adopted in 2009 when the little boy was seven, had a home with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The master bedroom bathroom featured a marble countertop and luxuriously appointed steam shower, as well as a lovely wood-framed mirror framed by two chic wall sconces.

During his lifetime, Willie was also able to enjoy the pleasures of a living room with, in a classic California flourish, a ceiling fan whose wicker spokes were designed to look like large leaves.

This room was built into what was once a detached garage and features sliding French doors that allow easy access to the spacious back yard.

A small pool sits amidst a wide expanse of grass, largely shaded by a diverse collection of trees including, but not limited to, sycamore and oak.

At one end of the backyard there is a small brick pathway with an elegant and ornately designed stone fountain in the middle of it and surrounded by foliage.

Willie, who in real life was heterosexual, had filmed three episodes of the Sex And The City revival show And Just Like That… last year before dying of pancreatic cancer in September.

Fans of the show were in shock, and it then emerged that even the cast were unaware of her illness until it became impossible to conceal – with the exception of Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays the lead role Carrie Bradshaw.

Cynthia Nixon, one of the other main cast members, said Deadline that Sarah “was the only one who knew he was sick during filming until things became undeniable and then we were told”.