Zendaya on Euphoria Episode Challenges, Emmys, Season 3 – The Hollywood Reporter

Euphoria Star Zendaya took on the role of executive producer on the second season of the HBO drama series, which she says brought her out of her shell not only as an actress, but also behind the camera. The second season of the Sam Levinson-created show, which garnered 16 Emmy nominations this year, including one for Zendaya’s acting, came with its own set of challenges that stretched far beyond the COVID parameters. Zendaya talks to THR why she wanted to become an executive producer (she was already doing so during the first season, without an official title), why the ending changed, and what she hopes to see in season three.

Congratulations on the Emmy nominations! Where were you when you discovered it?

I was shooting in Boston and then I took some time in New York to chill before Budapest [to shoot Dune: Part Two]. I got a nice call from my mom who was watching, and from Sam too, which is funny because that’s how it was the first time.

This season, you also served as an executive producer. How did this conversation start and why did you want to take on a bigger role like that?

On the first season, I was already doing it without having the title. Sam was giving me the space to be creative and learn, and so when it came to the second season – and also the in-between [special] episodes – it was just the good thing to have it in a more official capacity. The show allowed me to come out of my shell as an actress, but also behind the camera, to be in a place where there are no bad ideas and where you feel safe enough to talk and say, “Hey, how about we try this? “Personally, I’m very critical of myself, but I’m also very shy sometimes, so I won’t say anything. [But here], I am given my own responsibilities. I’m there every step of the way, even the editing, and it’s really, really special. You don’t usually get that kind of hands-on experience, and everyone is different in how they choose to produce. It’s a labor of love for all of us.

To what extent do you collaborate in the construction of the stories of the characters, in particular that of Rue?

It’s super collaborative. This season had so many iterations because it had been so long [since season one]. Thanks to the quarantine, [with the in-between episodes,] we were like, “We want to do something, and we can revisit these characters,” and it felt like there were a lot of stories that we didn’t get to tell. So we did that, and from there it opened up a whole new way of looking at Euphoria. Just with the way these episodes were moving, it allowed us to give a little more time and [get] a little more inside the characters. When the second season came around, I think we were kind of influenced by that. But also, we had conversations on Rue, and it changed a million times. I talked about how the end of the season was supposed to be very different. Sam and I spoke on the phone after finishing part of episode five, and we both felt that what we needed – what we thought a lot of people around the world needed, or at least anyone relates to Rue – was a hopeful ending. We needed something positive to hold on to Euphoria universe, and it was important to find a way to bring it back to love, forgiveness, and friendship and end the season with that note of hope of her finally being ready to embark on her journey of sobriety. and to choose themselves for the first time. It was a major change, and it happened in the middle of the season.

What was a goal or a theme that you wanted to explore with this season while you were producing it?

It wasn’t our original intention to go, “We need a hopeful show.” We went into the season just wanting to have some really thoughtful storytelling, and there was always this “Rue-run” episode, that’s what we’ve always called it, that existed in all versions of the season . I was scared of the episode, to be honest, because I felt like it was such an undertaking. I wanted to do it justice because it’s going to be a very painful thing to watch. I think that’s why even at the start of the first few episodes, Rue isn’t super prominent. Because at the time of these early episodes, she’s just trying to skate, posing as a functional drug addict. She doesn’t want people to notice her, because [if] if they noticed it, then they would know something is wrong. We were okay with that because we knew episode five was coming, which was going to be that moment when this all came to a head in a really painful way. Initially, we knew it would be rock bottom, but I don’t know if we knew she was ready to take the leap to change. Because from what I’ve learned and from talking with Sam, dealing with addiction is different for everyone. Maybe your journey to sobriety is just beginning or maybe it starts all over again, but it’s different for everyone. Sometimes for a family dealing with this, you can do anything in the world, but it’s really up to the person to make that decision for themselves. We thought it was a very beautiful thing that Lexi’s piece is the thing that inspires her – the idea that art can save a life. Rue was able to see himself and not hate himself. I think for a moment that maybe she feels worthy of forgiveness, and that moment solidifies when you first see her get up and walk away from Jules, which is a very hard decision to make. for her. That moment of saying, “I love you, but I can’t do this right now.” It was a big step for Rue, and it shows that there is actually a change happening inside her.

Sam Levinson and Zendaya Monica Schipper/Getty Images

What was the most difficult episode from a production point of view?

I’m thinking of episode five. The good thing about it was that it was one of the episodes that didn’t change much, so I had a bit more time to accept, like, “OK, I’m going to have to do this.” “It was like tearing off a bandage. It’s funny: the day I left for the Venice Film Festival was the day we did the Jolly Rancher scene, then the day I came back from Dunes press tour, it was the day I did the intervention scene. I’m actually glad that this other thing was happening in my life at the time, because it forced me not to destabilize myself. I just landed and I was like, “I don’t know what time zone I’m in, but we’re going to jump in!”

From the producer’s perspective, the hardest part came with the ending because of the sets and figuring out how to shoot that and find the real-life narrative blending in with the fantasy and also the memories. Sometimes we thought, “Is this really the room? Does it reflect what all the characters want to see or what they get out of it in a literal sense? Then trying to figure out the transitions between the literal settings and how that’s going to ripple through everyone’s narrative and making sure that every character has an emotional connection in that room while mixing it in with all of their memories – finding a way to make all of this make sense was crazy. There have also been times when our release date has been brought forward. I literally had to go to Sam’s on the weekends to motivate him to write a scene that we were going to shoot that week. It was hard to find a way to settle it into the hope and this new idea, because everything changed in our heads from where we thought we were going to land. It ended up being really beautiful. It was definitely a touch-and-go there for a while. We’re like, “How are we going to make sense of this?” Because in my head, it makes sense, but I can’t sit here and explain that to everyone watching the episode. It must be digestible, and you must understand its heart and its emotionality.

As a producer and actor, what do you hope to see in season three?

I think it will be exciting to explore the characters outside of high school. I want to see what Rue looks like on her sobriety journey, how chaotic it can feel. But also with all the characters, in the sense that they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives after high school is out and what kind of people they want to be. What was special about this season is that we immersed ourselves in [the other characters] in a much deeper sense. I think we can do it again with the third season. There’s so much talent, you want to make sure everyone is lucky enough to have that.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in an August issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.