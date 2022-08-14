Joan Collins wears blue bikini on vacation with BF Percy Gibson – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Joe Seer/Shutterstock Joan Collins, 89, looked incredibly young in her latest Instagram posts! The actress shared a video and photo of herself and her boyfriend Percy Gibson, 57, spend time together outdoors during a summer holiday in the south of France. She wore a blue bikini and a large sun hat in the poles and added sunglasses to help keep the sun out of her eyes. After Celebrity News In the clip, Joan happily swam in an outdoor pool among green bushes. She also broke a few dance steps on the song Heart of Glass by blonde as she raised her arms and clapped. The photo showed her with a shirtless Percy smiling at himself as she held him. Nothing like having #funinthesun!, she captioned the clip, which was posted a few days after the photo. When it’s #100 degrees in the shade, I’m #grateful to have a #pool, she captioned the photo. It didn’t take her followers long to respond to the eye-catching new posts and they were full of compliments. Great Kodak Moment Photo!! Queen Joan Collins is stunning, wrote one fan while another wrote, Such an icon! A third called the video brilliant and a fourth exclaimed So beautiful! Hot Items Currently trendy now



Just a month before Joan posted her final posts, she made headlines for being airlifted to hospital to treat a pinched nerve. She took to Instagram to reveal the news to fans on July 11, sharing a photo of herself posing in white on a boat and writing that she had a great time, except for her medical emergency. Enjoying a beautiful day, a week before I had to go to the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco for a pinched nerve in my leg. Not funny! But they were awesome, she wrote in the caption. Around the same time, Joan revealed her trip to the hospital, her friend said Sixth page she is fine. She’s back home in Saint-Tropez and walking around, the friend said. Shes 89 and always walks around in six inch heels. Her rep also told the outlet that she was on the mend. The pain was excruciating, but luckily she got through it, and she’s fine now. She is in the south of France enjoying the rest of her vacation, the rep said. Related link Related: Dame Joan Collins Children: Meet her 3 children

