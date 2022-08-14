Happy birthday, Yves Saint Laurent a designer with Hollywood history

article

Fashion has long fascinated Hollywood. Recently, “Gucci House” and Netflix’s limited series “Halston” stylishly captured the ups and downs of this enticing industry. The sartorial theatrics lends itself to the bright lights of Tinseltown, ensuring an overlap between the runway and the big screen. Trends come from many mediums, but there’s no denying Hollywood’s influence on the clothes we wear – and vice versa.

Legendary Creator Yves Saint Laurent, who would have been 86 on August 1, sums up this duality. (He died in June 2008.) His meteoric rise to fame came after World War II, which put an end to frivolity; the end of the war meant the return of Parisian couture, and it was coming back strong. In 1947, Christian Dior took the world by storm with a collection that would change everything. “Harper’s Bazaar” editor-in-chief Carmel Snow coined the term “New Look” to describe what she witnessed on that first show, which sparked a fashion revolution.

The name stuck, and when the designer died suddenly ten years later at age 52, his young assistant stepped into the role of chief designer at Dior. Saint Laurent was only 21 when he took on this enormous responsibility, but his boss had previously recognized his immeasurable talent.

It’s no wonder, then, that Saint Laurent has been the subject of several documentaries exploring his designs and working style (“Drawings by Yves Saint Laurent“). The same can be said of his eventful personal and professional life (“Yves Saint Laurent, fire starter“). Two biopics covering the most explosive years too trace this trajectory. To mark what would have been his 86th birthday, FOX Television Stations takes a look at the costume designers who paved Saint Laurent’s path in film, the couturier’s work with the French film legend Catherine Deneuve and his lasting on-screen legacy.

Before Yves Saint Laurent

In the Golden Age of Hollywood, costume designers like Howard Greer, Edith’s head and the uniquely named Adrian became almost as famous as the stars they dressed. No more mass-marketed luxury clothing, Head wrote no-frills style advice (and designed Grace Kellyroyal wedding dress) and Adrian opened a high-end ready-to-wear salon after leaving MGM.

Audiences are inspired by the clothes they see on screen, and it was not uncommon for reproductions (or model clothes) of eye-catching items to hit stores. In 1958, Helen Rose took the elegant white chiffon dress worn by Elizabeth Taylor in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and sold copies at department stores like Bonwit Teller in New York for $250. Even with that high price tag (equivalent to $2,563.24 in 2022), Rose has sold thousands of dresses — and chances are the same is happening today.

Costumes and fashion design are by no means the same thing, but there is a symbiotic relationship. Influential figures from both industries have tried their hand at each other with varying results. Coco ChanelThe time spent in Tinseltown was not a success Samuel Goldwyn hoped it would be (his designs were too subtle for the big screen). However, Hubert de Givenchy proved to be much more effective in his long-lasting partnership with Audrey Hepburn in films like “Sabrina”, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Funny Face”.

The defining footage of Hepburn dressed in black looking in the window of the Fifth Avenue store is credited to Givenchy, but Head co-engineered this film. “I really didn’t care. Couture copied my stuff for years, in addition to countless other costume designers, claiming theirs were the original ideas. Sadly, it’s all part of the business,” said leader. noticed in 1974 on the work she did on “Sabrina” which was wrongly attributed to Givenchy. The association of the two disciplines can lead to unforgettable images; however, legendary stories are not always what they seem.

The cinematographic creations of Yves Saint Laurent

French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent (1936 – 2008) in his Paris studio, January 1982. (Photo by John Downing/Getty Images)

Saint Laurent launched its brand in 1962 (it was fired from Dior in 1960), which is still going strong. Fashion changes and as it comes from a world of exclusive haute couture, it’s time to embrace Prêt-à-Porter (ready-to-wear). His first customer in her physical Paris store was the actress Catherine Deneuveand this creative collaboration spanned decades.

Two years after they first met, Saint Laurent designed Deneuve’s sharp, bespoke looks in “Belle De Jour” (Hélène Nourrey designed the rest of the film) which captivated the bored housewife before she broke free from clothes buttoned. This film helped make Deneuve a fashion icon and reinforced Saint Laurent’s cultural imprint.

This partnership continued in films including “Mississippi Mermaid” in 1969 and Tony ScottThe feature debut of “The Hunger” in 1983, which featured plunging necklines and exquisite accessories to reflect the designer’s love of old Hollywood glamour. This is evident in the way Saint Laurent has breathed new life into menswear and womenswear tailoring with women’s tuxedos (called Le Smoking), inspired by Marlene Dietrichoutfit “Morocco”. This trend is now a must, and Kristen Stewart put her spin on this look at the Oscars earlier this year.

Saint Laurent’s work with Deneuve raised his costume design game, but his first taste of movie set life was on “Pink Panther” in 1963. He created pieces for the French model Nasturtium and Italian actress Claudia Cardinale. He also created pieces for John Seberg in “Instantly” and Sophie Loren in “Arabic”. Paris in the 60s was as stylish as London, and Saint Laurent’s contributions were vast.

Yves Saint Laurent biopics

Given Saint Laurent’s impact on the fashion world and his starring role in the tabloid frenzy surrounding the Parisian jet set in the ’60s and ’70s, it’s no surprise the designer got the treatment. biopic in 2014. In fact, within the space of a year, two titles told the story of his rise to fame – and that of those turbulent years. “ Yves Saint Laurent ,” realized by Jalil Lespert was released first, followed by Bertrand Bonello It’s “Saint Laurent”. The latter did not have the support of the partner of Saint Laurent, Pierre Berge .

Access to an extensive archive gives “Yves Saint Laurent” the edge when it comes to aesthetics and costume design, as Madeline Fontaine used actual YSL objects loaned to the Yves Saint Laurent Foundation. “Of course, we couldn’t make any changes to the original pieces either, so we had to cast the models for the fashion show scenes in a very unusual way by finding models that would fit the dresses,” said Fountain said. told the Guardian in 2014. Authentic vault outfit includes the tuxedo jacket and Mondrian dress. Given his contribution to fashion and cinema, it is only fitting that Yves Saint Laurent’s work should occupy a central place in the story of his life.

About the writer: Emma Fraser is a freelance cultural writer specializing in television, film and costume design. She has contributed to Elle, The Daily Beast, IGN, Vulture, The Cut, Thrillist, Little White Lies, and more. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @frazbelina.

