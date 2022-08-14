Netflix is ​​looking for a Prince William actor in The Crown





Netflixs The Crown is looking for someone to play Prince William and they say they are looking for someone with a strong physical likeness, but no acting experience necessary. Prince William is expected to play an important role in the sixth season.August 13, 2022

