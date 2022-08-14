I want to spread positivity, says Billy Porter | Entertainment





Billy Porter wants to spread positivity through his work. The award-winning star insists there is ‘no room for fear’ in his life and he believes the entertainment industry can even help ‘heal’ divisions within society. Billy – who performed on Broadway before finding success as a singer and actor – said: “Right now I’ve been really aware of the positive, even with everything that’s going on. “As artists, we have the power to heal. [Nobel Prize-winning author] Toni Morrison says: This is precisely when artists go to work. There is no room for fear. There is no need for silence. We write, we speak, and that’s how civilizations heal.” Despite this, Billy acknowledges that societal attitudes have slowly moved in the right direction in recent years. The 52-year-old star told The Independent: “A lot of times all you hear is negative, when in fact the reason for the pushback, the reason for the terror on the other side, is because the change has already happened, progress has already taken place. “Can we reframe it now? To me, it feels like an oxygen mask that I can put on myself and say, Oh, okay, the change has already happened.” The ‘Cinderella’ star noted how much things have changed for him personally over the past two decades. Billy – who came out as gay as a teenager – shared: “When I got into this business they told me that being gay would be my responsibility, and it was. For two decades. It’s my superpower. It’s because: The. change. has. already. happened. So what are we going to do with this energy?”

