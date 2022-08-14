Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan increase Bollywood headache

By Alokananda Chakraborty

Much was rolling over the two Bollywood movies that came out coinciding with the rakshabandhan festival Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha. But early numbers show these two are likely to join the bandwagon of recent Bollywood flops like Ranbir Kapoor-star Shamshera, Akshay Kumars Samrat Prithviraj and Kangana Ranauts Dhaakad.

Raksha Bandhan, released this Thursday to attract the rakhi holiday crowd, fell flat on its second day of release after a nonchalant opening day. The film, made with an approximate budget of over Rs 70 crore, debuted with a disappointing Rs 8.20 crore on day one and raked in a measly Rs 6.40 crore on day two, according to reports. It is around Rs 14.60 crore in total. Analysts said theater owners canceled up to 1,000 showings of the film on Friday after its average occupancy remained in single digits.

The film was disastrous in the south of India, where Akshay Kumar did not have much success. While the film fell flat in metros and multiplexes, it seems to be doing a bit better in the mass markets of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, points out the film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh.

It is now the third consecutive box office miss this year for the star who almost single-handedly secured the success of the Khiladi franchise in the 90s after Bachchhan Paandey (box office takings Rs 50 crore) and Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 68 crore). The 2021 Sooryavanshi was Kumar’s last blockbuster film, raking in a total of Rs 196 crore according to Bollywood Hungama.

Aamir Khan’s star Laal Singh Chaddha reportedly earning a whopping 180 crore appears to be following the same path, although she fared a bit better than Raksha Bandhan. According to the first estimates, his first day collections (Thursday, August 11) stood at Rs 11.70 crore and on the second day Rs 7.26 crore. That’s a total of Rs 18.96 crore.

Laal Singh Chaddha had an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.30% on Friday, August 12, leading to show cancellations in some areas.

Now compare these two with the epic Telugu-language action drama SS Rajamoulis and one of India’s most expensive films, RRR (Hindi): Its Day One collections (24 Mar 2022) amounted to Rs 19 crore and Day Two Rs 24 crore.

That’s a cool Rs 43 crore in two flat days, more than double Laal Singh Chaddha’s collection in the same time frame and about three times that of Raksha Bandhan.

Now consider the performance of Hindi-dubbed Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The first day (December 17, 2021) was Rs 24.9 crore and the second day was Rs 13.68 crore. The total, Rs 38.58 crore, was around Rs 5 crore less than RRR, but ahead of Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha by a long margin.

Adarsh ​​says Laal Singh Chaddha saw a massive drop in viewer traffic on day two, not just in mass pockets but even in multiplexes. His two-day tally is alarming for an event film, he said, adding that scoring from Saturday to Monday would be extremely crucial. Don’t write it so early, Monday is a big holiday so let’s wait and watch.

Agree Sreekant Khandekar, serial media entrepreneur, journalist and co-founder of A&M, afaqs!, The Mobile Indian, Kulzy: Don’t consider the film a flop just yet. If the returns are good, the rooms could start to fill up. It happened before. I use a squeal rating to gauge whether people in a movie theater are enjoying a movie. When a movie is boring, viewers fidget and keep fidgeting in their seats, hence the creaking. Yesterday, in a 2.4 hour movie, there was breathtaking silence throughout okay. Even Ramesh Sippys Sholay was initially a box office disappointment but slowly picked up speed and became the first film to cross Rs 10 crore in revenue.

Cut to the present. The saving grace is that Laal Singh Chaddha still finds a place on the list of five biggest Bollywood openings of the year, which includes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 14.1 crore), Bachchhan Paandey (Rs 13.2 crore), Laal Singh Chaddha (Rs 14.1 crore). 12 crore), Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 10.7 crore) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 10.5 crore).

Some viewers say that Raksha Bandhan will likely follow in the trajectory of Akshay Kumars 2009 dud Kambakkht Ishq, who made just over Rs 7 crore on the first day and concluded his run barely touching Rs 45 crore.