Entertainment
Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan increase Bollywood headache
By Alokananda Chakraborty
Much was rolling over the two Bollywood movies that came out coinciding with the rakshabandhan festival Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha. But early numbers show these two are likely to join the bandwagon of recent Bollywood flops like Ranbir Kapoor-star Shamshera, Akshay Kumars Samrat Prithviraj and Kangana Ranauts Dhaakad.
Raksha Bandhan, released this Thursday to attract the rakhi holiday crowd, fell flat on its second day of release after a nonchalant opening day. The film, made with an approximate budget of over Rs 70 crore, debuted with a disappointing Rs 8.20 crore on day one and raked in a measly Rs 6.40 crore on day two, according to reports. It is around Rs 14.60 crore in total. Analysts said theater owners canceled up to 1,000 showings of the film on Friday after its average occupancy remained in single digits.
The film was disastrous in the south of India, where Akshay Kumar did not have much success. While the film fell flat in metros and multiplexes, it seems to be doing a bit better in the mass markets of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, points out the film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh.
Read also | India at 75: Iconic TV shows that shaped the evolution of the small screen
It is now the third consecutive box office miss this year for the star who almost single-handedly secured the success of the Khiladi franchise in the 90s after Bachchhan Paandey (box office takings Rs 50 crore) and Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 68 crore). The 2021 Sooryavanshi was Kumar’s last blockbuster film, raking in a total of Rs 196 crore according to Bollywood Hungama.
Aamir Khan’s star Laal Singh Chaddha reportedly earning a whopping 180 crore appears to be following the same path, although she fared a bit better than Raksha Bandhan. According to the first estimates, his first day collections (Thursday, August 11) stood at Rs 11.70 crore and on the second day Rs 7.26 crore. That’s a total of Rs 18.96 crore.
Laal Singh Chaddha had an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.30% on Friday, August 12, leading to show cancellations in some areas.
Now compare these two with the epic Telugu-language action drama SS Rajamoulis and one of India’s most expensive films, RRR (Hindi): Its Day One collections (24 Mar 2022) amounted to Rs 19 crore and Day Two Rs 24 crore.
That’s a cool Rs 43 crore in two flat days, more than double Laal Singh Chaddha’s collection in the same time frame and about three times that of Raksha Bandhan.
Now consider the performance of Hindi-dubbed Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The first day (December 17, 2021) was Rs 24.9 crore and the second day was Rs 13.68 crore. The total, Rs 38.58 crore, was around Rs 5 crore less than RRR, but ahead of Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha by a long margin.
Adarsh says Laal Singh Chaddha saw a massive drop in viewer traffic on day two, not just in mass pockets but even in multiplexes. His two-day tally is alarming for an event film, he said, adding that scoring from Saturday to Monday would be extremely crucial. Don’t write it so early, Monday is a big holiday so let’s wait and watch.
Agree Sreekant Khandekar, serial media entrepreneur, journalist and co-founder of A&M, afaqs!, The Mobile Indian, Kulzy: Don’t consider the film a flop just yet. If the returns are good, the rooms could start to fill up. It happened before. I use a squeal rating to gauge whether people in a movie theater are enjoying a movie. When a movie is boring, viewers fidget and keep fidgeting in their seats, hence the creaking. Yesterday, in a 2.4 hour movie, there was breathtaking silence throughout okay. Even Ramesh Sippys Sholay was initially a box office disappointment but slowly picked up speed and became the first film to cross Rs 10 crore in revenue.
Cut to the present. The saving grace is that Laal Singh Chaddha still finds a place on the list of five biggest Bollywood openings of the year, which includes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 14.1 crore), Bachchhan Paandey (Rs 13.2 crore), Laal Singh Chaddha (Rs 14.1 crore). 12 crore), Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 10.7 crore) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 10.5 crore).
Some viewers say that Raksha Bandhan will likely follow in the trajectory of Akshay Kumars 2009 dud Kambakkht Ishq, who made just over Rs 7 crore on the first day and concluded his run barely touching Rs 45 crore.
Sources
2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/entertainment/laal-singh-chaddha-raksha-bandhan-increase-bollywoods-headache/2629030/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: c[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Actor and comedian Teddy Ray has died in Southern California August 14, 2022
- Hurkacz beats Ruud in early semifinal at National Bank Open tennis tournament August 14, 2022
- Zendaya on Euphoria Episode Challenges, Emmys, Season 3 – The Hollywood Reporter August 14, 2022
- Breitbart gets huge scoop on Trump tenure, massacre August 14, 2022
- Julia Fox makes another bold fashion statement with a leather mini dress August 14, 2022