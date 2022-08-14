Entertainment
How Nope tackles the fight for black heritage in Hollywood
Emerging into a culture that has always “had skin in the game,” Jordan Peele’s third film Nope has a lot to say about black creativity in Hollywood.
When we are first introduced to OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer), a team of siblings who work as animal trainers, Emerald tells us that they share a prestigious family history.
They are descendants of the Black Rider featured in Eadweard Muybridge’s 1878 film The horse in motion – the birth of modern cinema and, as you would say, the rest is history.
But in Peele’s sci-fi/horror opus, while Muybridge’s film may epitomize Hollywood’s innovative past, that innovation eclipsed its lead actor, the very first movie star.
While Peele uses creative license to give the Unknown Horseman a name and legacy, it is used to highlight Hollywood’s continued reinforcement of stereotypes and prejudice within the industry.
Since the invention of cinema, Hollywood has been built on privilege and elitism. We – like its brand marketing and consumerism – are sold on the concept of movie magic, the stuff of which dreams are made.
But that access isn’t available to everyone, especially people of color.
Despite being an industry worth over $92 billion, conversations persist about the value of black art. The “black films don’t sell abroad” myth returned when NopeThe UK release date of has been pushed back to August instead of July when it was released in the US.
Peele – now three out of three on Outstanding Films – has earned a reputation as an “event cinema” director, but is also clearly of mainstream appeal. Nope has just crossed the $100 million mark at the US box office, marking the third time (out of three) that it has crossed this milestone.
Every year it is reported that Hollywood is losing $10 billion a year by undervaluing black talentbut the signs only re-emphasize how that value is excused as expendable and a risk – a generations-old tale.
And Peele, master commentator that he is, taps into that knowledge in a crucial scene of Nope.
During a health and safety meeting between the Haywoods and a production crew near the start of the film, OJ and Emerald feel like “the other” as the only two black crew members on set. .
It’s a notable reference to the genre where, traditionally, black characters aren’t seen as the protagonists – their roles only escalate to sidekick or comic relief. But it also refers to the industry’s lack of inclusivity on set and despite the knowledge and experience that black creators bring to the table, their value is seen as inadmissible.
In NopeIn the case of , their lack of respect leads to reckless attitudes and ignoring basic safety, resulting in an accident on set. More frightening still, this “other” feeling is reproduced in Nopethe most terrifying sequence.
Gordy’s house, a fictional ’90s family sitcom, uses Gordy the chimpanzee and his co-star Ricky “Skirt” Park (Jacob Kim, later played by Steven Yeun) as tokenized characters alongside a white family. It’s a move that today would be heavily scrutinized for the continued marginalization of various characters.
However, it’s emblematic of roles where the world sees you in a limited capacity (plus the deeper connotation of black people compared to ape family). It’s also worth noting that, like the black jockey in Muybridge’s film, we never know the name of the chimp playing Gordy.
When the bubble bursts (or the balloons burst as the trigger for the chimpanzee playing Gordy), so does Hollywood’s fantasy machine.
That is to say that Nope corresponds to the great convictions of Peele on the cinema, decide very early on to use black tracks for his films. It’s a throwback to modern Hollywood, re-addressing the balance for voices that wouldn’t usually have a say in the Hollywood machine, to play or be the authors of the narrative.
As Nope riffs on the same energy as Steven Spielberg Dating of the Third Kind with the predatory response of Jawsthis powerful recontextualization sees its characters become independent producers.
Emerald as director/producer, OJ as horse trainer and stage manager, and Angel Thomas (Brandon Perea) as camera assistant. The team – just like 144 years ago – pursues its own innovation by filming the impossible to get the “Oprah shot” and capture a UFO on film.
When empowerment is navigated in this way, OJ and Emerald reclaim their father’s (who died in a freak accident) and family’s legacy, right down to the black jockey. The triumph is to appropriate it, to impose a value that ensures its protection against erasure.
Representation is a voice to keep legacies and stories alive and through Nope, Peele offers the answers on how to change the culture. Otherwise, you might as well look away and continue to feed the machine that Hollywood gave birth to.
Nope is now out in theaters.
