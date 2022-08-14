Padres Daily: Fernando Tatis Jr. has work to do with teammates, fans

Hello from Washington,

A San Diegan summed up what seemed to be the prevailing sentiment last night.

A little disappointed, a little pissed off, said Joe Musgrove, the longtime Padres fan and now the team’s pitcher and leader. It’s hard to pass judgment or say anything until I hear about Tati or what those details are. But yes, not a good day.

He was not alone. Not in the clubhouse and not among the thousands who bought shirts with Fernando Tatis Jr.’s name and number on the back or who dressed up as El Nio for Halloween or bought tickets for the main purpose of le watch play.

I can’t remember getting as many emails in such a short time as the flood that hit my inbox last night following the news that Tatis had been suspended 80 games for testing positive at a substance banned by MLB as a performance-enhancing drug. .

Suffice it to say, Tatis has a lot of work to do to earn back the trust of a fanbase that adopted him as Crown Prince of San Diego before he even made it to the big leagues.

And he certainly has work to do with his bosses and his teammates.

You can tell he’s a young kid and he’s going to learn his lessons or whatever, Musgrove said. But at the end of the day, I think you have to start showing some remorse and showing us that you care about this and want to be here.

Fans tend to be extremely lenient towards the players they like on the teams they like. Professional athletes value reliability and performance above all else among those they play with.

Coming back and contributing like he did when he was healthy will go a long way towards Tatis being embraced by both groups again.

But this case might be different from many other falls from grace. The higher someone is lifted, the farther and harder they can fall. And Tatis, despite her well-deserved accolades, doesn’t have a ton of accumulated benefits as a cushion for the accident.

He is so wonderfully talented, so charismatic and so likable that he had already reached a level of adoration rarely seen in San Diego. But what seems to have been brought home to people over the past few months is that he has a penchant for letting his team and his city down.

When his suspension ends, he’ll have played just 273 of the Padres’ 578 games (not including the upcoming playoffs) since making his Opening Day debut in 2019. That’s 47% . Injuries aren’t his fault, but injuries aren’t all that kept him off the field.

Yesterday’s news, of course, follows the revelation on the first day of spring training that Tatis had fractured his wrist in a motorcycle spill and would require surgery and miss several months at the start. of the season.

Where there was a significant willingness to set aside error as a learning experience, there was far less yesterday.

The second time around, we were let down by him, pitcher Mike Clevinger said last night. You hope he grows up and learns from it and learns more than him.

As strong as those words are, what was perhaps most striking yesterday was the tone set by Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller. He loves Tatis. This clearly hurt and angered Preller.

There were none of the usual Prellers word hashes yesterday. He alluded to an erosion of trust and said: “It’s something that clearly if he was going to have a partnership and a real relationship, he had to make sure it was solid.”

Many of us should be thankful that we didn’t gain huge amounts of money and fame in our early twenties. We wouldn’t have handled it well. But we can empathize with Tatis and still say he really screwed up. To whom we give a lot, we expect a lot.

For all the other things that could possibly be gleaned from Prellers’ heartfelt remarks last night, including that the team will be taking a hard look at how Tatis handled his offseason, let’s not forget that Preller ended on a note. a little softer in which he was sure to praise a young man.

Tatis has handled a lot so far here and he’s handled a lot in a positive way, Preller said. Obviously those last two things, in recent months he hasn’t quite lived up to the standard he set for himself in the early years in the organization. So these will be things that we will talk to him about a lot. I think the most important thing from his point of view is that at 23, go out and learn from this. A lot was put on his plate at a young age. He handled a lot. These last two situations from which he must learn lessons.

First, my news story (here) quoted Tatis’ explanation for the failed test and got a lot more reactions from Preller, along with player quotes and other details.

You won’t need to add more than a paragraph to Bryce Millers column (here) to get his opinion on what Tatis did. And based on the emails I’ve received, most of you will agree with him.

Mark Zeigler, who as a veteran of many Olympiads is our resident doping expert, wrote an explainer (here) on clostebol, the substance for which Tatis tested positive.

My game story of the Padres 10-5 win over Nationals (here) included quotes from Manny Machado and Bob Melvin on how the Padres will move forward this season.

That last part shouldn’t be that hard. As several players have pointed out, he hasn’t played for them this year.

We feel like we have the team here,” Melvin said. It’s disappointing not to get a player like Tati back. We’ve been waiting for it all year. But, you know, things don’t go well all the time. And you have to deal with adversity.

Small bites

Juan Soto hit two singles in the Padres’ seven-run fifth inning last night. It was the first time in his career that he had two hits in one inning.

Soto has struck safely in 17 consecutive games. He’s batting .353/.450/.588 in nine games for the Padres.

Machado doubled twice for the second game in a row. He’s batting .368/.385/.684 since Soto’s arrival.

Trent Grisham’s three-run homer was his fourth homer this month. After starting to bat .146 with a .493 OPS and a home run in his first 39 games, Grisham is batting .226 with a .757 OPS and 13 home runs in his last 72 games.

Brandon Drury homered for the second straight game and third time in nine games with the Padres. He also doubled and singled and scored three runs. He has a .946 OPS since joining the team.

Josh Bell went 0-for-5 and just beat .195 (6-for-31) with the Padres. He walked his seventh in nine games and has a .342 on-base percentage with them.

Jake Cronenworth was hit by a pitch for the 15the times this season, fifth most in the majors.

Wil Myers did not start for the third straight game. He hit for Machado in the ninth inning and doubled, his first extra hit since coming off the injured list Aug. 1.

The Padres have gone four innings in which they scored six or more runs in their first 100 games. They’ve played four of those innings in their last 15 games.

Since going 26 scoreless innings, the Padres have scored 30 runs in their last 23 innings.

In a notebook (here), Miller wrote about Soto and Bell returning to Nationals Park, and I wrote about catcher Austin Nolas continuing to be healthy allowing him to play every day.

If you want some uplifting reading from Padres, Annie Heilbrunns Q&A with Bell (here) had plenty of enlightening stuff from Padres’ new first baseman. Annie is one of the best interviewers around.

