The reason Robert Mitchum was in such demand as an actor





A 1982 Village Voice profile explores why Mitchum was popular with money men and Hollywood moviegoers. For the first, it’s because he was doing his own stunts “directors [get] two performances for the price of one.” It might come as a surprise for a man known for his indifference; the title of his biography (written by Lee Server) was even, “Baby I Don’t Care.” Clearly, the courage came with this indifference, too. What about the public? The profile’s author, Carrie Rickey, argues that it all comes down to this old adage: women wanted to be with him, men wanted to be him. “Of all the post-war actors Kirk Douglas, Burt Lancaster, Richard Widmark, only Mitchum immediately understood how to be a man and a man at the same time. His kind of woman might as well be called Her Kind of Man .” Indeed, many of Mitchum’s genre images of “Out of the Past”, “His Kind of Woman”, “Heaven Knows Mr. Allison” are romantic and aided by his chemistry with leading women from Jane Russell to Deborah Kerr. At the same time, the type of men Mitchum played war heroes, cowboys, private detectives and charming thieves meant he was never pigeonholed as a romantic lead, no matter how many women whom he made turn pale. When he didn’t need his seductive power, he could turn it off for the aloof coldness that made him so admired by men. Even though Powell and Cady are too slimy to be charismatic, and Eddie Coyle too pathetic, Mitchum’s charm never quite faded, no matter the role. Mitchum’s mark of masculinity being strong enough to show weakness is a flavor that remains all too rare even today.

