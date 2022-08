Teddy Ray, comedian and ‘Wild ‘N Out’ actor, dies at 32

Rising comedian Teddy Ray left us. The rising star is said to have died on Friday at just 32 years old. He was best known for his recent appearance on HBO Maxs Break with Sam Jay and as a cast member on the eighth season of Wild N Out. Comedy Central has confirmed Rays’ death Twitter, calling him a hilarious and beloved performer who will be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved entertainer. Hell will be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM ComedyCentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022 According to Los Angeles Times, police responded to a call about a death at a private residence in Rancho Mirage, Calif., around 10 a.m. Friday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Brandi Swan told the newspaper that the local coroner’s office would continue the investigation. Rays’ last social media activity was a instagram post in honor of his 32nd birthday on July 30. Shooting 32 like.. Lord, thank you for another lap around that hot sun, he wrote in his caption.

Stars who died in 2022: Anne Heche, Olivia Newton-John, Nichelle Nichols and other late icons See the gallery After the announcement of his death, the other comedians and other actors of Rays paid tribute to his memory. Issa Raes’ production company, HooRae Media, paid tribute to Ray with a group photo on Twitter along with a message commemorating his talent and craft. Rest in Power to our creative collaborator and longtime friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you have always brought to our projects and sets! pic.twitter.com/xPPRoDquZu HOORAE (@HOORAEMedia) August 12, 2022 Rest in Power to our creative collaborator and longtime friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you have always brought to our projects and sets! the read message. Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson also shared her condolences, tweeting, Rest well, Teddy. The cutest and the funniest. We were going to miss you so much. Rest well, Teddy. The cutest and the funniest. We were going to miss you so much. pic.twitter.com/pa2MZa8Vzw Quinta Brunson (@quintabrunson) August 13, 2022 Rays’ credits also include BETs Comic View and an online presence through the Russell Simmons All Def Digital platform. He got his start on the Los Angeles comedy scene, performing at famed venues The Improv and Laugh Factory. Erin Biglow

