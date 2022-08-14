Why the Isaac d’Orville Actor Worried About His Marriage in the Season 3 Finale

The Orville Star Mark Jackson has opened up about why he was initially concerned about the show’s wedding scene during the Season 3 finale. The Orville is an American science fiction television show created by Seth MacFarlane. The series is inspired by star trek and follows the space adventures of Ed Mercer (MacFarlane) as he commands the USS Orville with his first officer, Commander Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), who also happens to be his ex-wife. The Orville started out on Fox, but was switched to the streaming platform, Hulu, for its third season under the title The Orville: new horizons.

MacFarlane’s show received some mixed reviews. Reviews of the first season of The Orville were distinctly negative, but reception picked up significantly with seasons 2 and 3. Season 3 officially ended on August 4, 2022, with the season finale premiering. It’s unclear if there will be a renewal for a fourth season, especially since the series ended on a strong, fairly final note. It ended happily enough, featuring the wedding of Isaac and Claire (Penny Johnson Jerald). Although it was quite a touching scene that ended the season on a sweet note, Jackson initially had some reservations about the scene.





In an interview with Screen RantJackson explained why he first worried about the wedding scene in The Orville season 3 finale. His main concern was that the scene was too light, given the very heavy nature of the season’s previous content. After all, one of the main characters, Ensign Charly Burke (Anne Winters), died in the episode just before the finale. However, it turned out that the happy note was just what everyone needed after the whirlwind of emotions the rest of the season put them through. Check out Jackson’s statement below:





Okay, well, I found out all of this, the whole Isaac arc, including the Clisaac arc, before we started shooting from Seth. He has it all figured out, you’re absolutely right. It was great for me, because I just thought, “Wow, this is the perfect way for Isaac’s arc to end this season.” I was just a little freaked out that it would be cool to have a human/artificial intelligence marriage. It’s take, it’s what The Orville does, doesn’t it, it just takes it a little bit further than other shows wouldn’t and I thought it was really fun. I tried to tell all of this to Penny but she had none of it, part of her process is that she doesn’t want to know what’s going to happen to her character in the future, because you can’t play that. This is a very good point. I was a little worried, because we have some very impactful stuff this season, especially in the previous episode, “Domino”, when Charly dies. I was a little concerned that it might sound a little too light after all that, but it seems, looking at the reactions, that it’s kind of what everyone needed in a way, which is lovely. This is exactly the dessert everyone needed. after the 10-course meal of the season.

Jackson reiterated that he felt the wedding was the perfect culmination of Isaac’s character arc. It was just the change in tone that made him hesitate about the ending. However, as he stated, it turned out very well for the series. After all, as a Kaylon and an artificial life form, getting married isn’t exactly an easy task. Isaac must deal with the fact that his partner is mortal and has a limited lifespan. He has also struggled greatly throughout the series to gain acceptance from his fellow crew members and has been the victim of bullying and prejudice. Therefore, getting married and having her fellow crew members at her wedding was the perfect way to tie her story together. It gave Isaac a happy ending and also gave the season a happy ending despite some losses.





Still, it’s not hard to understand Jackson’s hesitation. The Orville certainly had an emotional impact on audiences with Charly’s tragic death the previous episode, especially since she selfishly sacrificed herself and received heartbreaking praise from Isaac himself. Then, in the very next episode, Isaac goes from giving a eulogy to attending a wedding as a groom. However, The Orville knew what he was doing and provided a satisfying ending to the show’s biggest storylines that developed over the three seasons. This means, even if The Orville doesn’t have a fourth season, it still ended well and didn’t leave viewers with a tragic or shocking cliffhanger. The OrvilleThe wedding scene showed just how effective a season finale can be in giving audiences what they need, rather than what they might expect.



