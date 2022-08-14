18 Actors Rejected From Roles For Ridiculous Reasons





Editor’s note: This article includes references to shaming and anti-fat that might be difficult for some to read. 1. Chris Pratt was originally said he was “too big” to play Scott Hatteberg in silver ball leading him to turn to emergency diets, among other things, in order to lose weight. He finally got the role. 2. Ashley Benson too said she was told she was “too fat” for roles on several occasions. “It’s come up a lot of times over the last few years, like, ‘You’re too big for this,'” she said. “And I’m just sitting here like, ‘Wait, what? You want a skeleton?’ But I feel good. I don’t want to lose 20 pounds, because I don’t need to. Do you feel the pressure to be skinny to get an acting job? I’m told to lose weight all the time. . I had that a month ago. It’s just weird . With my stuff recently, it was, you gotta be skin and bones or you don’t understand.” 3. Henry Cavill has been said he wasn’t thin enough to play James Bond when he was 21. 4. Reese Witherspoon was once Told she was “too smart” to play the role of a young woman. 5. At 37, Maggie Gyllenhaal has been said she was “too old” to play the love interest of a 55-year-old man. 6. Likewise, Geena Davis was told she was too old playing the love interest of a character 20 years her senior. seven. And Olivia Wilde was interested in playing Naomi in the wolf of Wall Street at 29, but was also said she was too old. 8. Jamie Denbo what also said she was “too old” to play the mother of an 18-year-old and the wife of a 57- to 43-year-old man. 9. Tiffany Haddish used to “accidentally” leaving her purse (with her phone on internal recording) in the audition rooms so she could hear what the casting directors said about her and why she was rejected. Reasons included, “She’s not as urban as I thought”, “She’s so ghetto, I just can’t”, “Her boobs aren’t big enough”, and “I really think we should just opt for a white girl.This role should be changed to white. ten. Zo Kravitz was also rejected for an audition for The dark knight rises because she was “too urban”. Saying it likely came from a casting director or his assistant, and not Christopher Nolan himself, Kravitz expressed his frustration. “Being a woman of color and being an actress, and being told at the time that I couldn’t read because of the color of my skin, and the word ‘urban’ thrown around like that was that which was really tough about that time,” she said. 11. Priyanka Chopra was rejected from a 2017 film role for his run. “I was out for a movie, and someone [from the studio] called one of my agents and said, “That’s the wrong…” what word did they use? ‘… physical.’ So in my defense as an actor, I’m like, ‘Do I need to be leaner? Do I need to get in shape? Do I need to have abs?’ Like, what does ‘bad physicality’ mean?” Chopra told InStyle. “And then my agent broke it down for me. Like, ‘I think, Priy, they meant they wanted someone who’s not brown.'” 12. It was reported that Reg-Jean Page was also denied the role of Seg-El in Krypton because he was black. Co-founder of DC Films Geoff John reportedly said, Superman couldn’t have a black grandfather,” even after bringing Page to the audition. 13. And Daniel Kaluuya has also said he was rejected for roles because he is black during an audition in the UK. 14. Catherine Zeta Jones has been said she was “too old” (at 19) and “too pretty” for the lead role on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s show Aspects of love. The advance was to be 20. 15. The same day Rachel Brosnahan found out she had been cast as the lead in the comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, she had lost a part that morning to not to be “quite funny.” It’s something Brosnahan has learned throughout his career. 16. James McAvoy was refuse for the roles because he is “too small”. He is 5’7″, the same height as Tom Cruise. 17. Mindy Kaling has been said that not only wasn’t she attractive enough to play herself in a sketch show, but she wasn’t funny enough. She then became a writer and actress on Office, one of the most famous and successful comedies of all time. 18. And finally, it technically wasn’t for a specific role, but Colton Haynes has been said early in his career by his manager that he would need to change his mannerisms, as they were too “theatrical”, which Haynes called “code for gay”. He even took singing lessons to “do my S it sounds less hissy, since their sweetness made me look cheerful.” Daily BuzzFeed Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

