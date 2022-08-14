India at 75: Five things Bollywood needs to be freed from





India is celebrating 75 years of independence from the clutches of colonialism. In Indian film terminology, it is the Diamond Jubilee of India’s independence. The country celebrates this day with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and Bollywood is not far off either. Two of its main superstars viz. Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar presented their films this weekend. From time to time, Indian film industry has made very good films about patriotism and social issues like Mother India, Upkar, Kranti, 1942: A Love Story, Border, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Shershah and many others. But there are few things that have been plaguing Bollywood for a long time and it is high time the Hindi film industry got rid of them. FinancialExpress.com has compiled a list of the top five things Bollywood needs to shake off this Independence Day: Nepotism: Let’s start by addressing the elephant in the room. Nepotism or favoritism is a long-standing debate in Bollywood, something that started long before Kangana Ranaut dropped the N-bomb on Karan Johar on his chat show. Early directors like Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma complained about the existence of camps in Bollywood and their power to make or break careers. There are “Khandans” or clans in Bollywood, but child stars get their first break much easier than outsiders. But those who deny it say that if Bollywood has Ranbir Kapoor, there is also Nawazuddin Siddiqui and for every Ananya Pandey there is a Bhumi Pednekar! Indian at 75: from Mother India to Rocketry; deconstructing Indian dynamism through the prism of cinema Gender disparity: The film industry in India is extremely patriarchal. Not only do the male actors rule it on camera, but the gender disparity gets much darker behind the camera. There are hardly any female technicians in Bollywood. With the exception of a few like Zoya Akhtar, Juhi Chaturvedi or Nandita Das, the number of women behind the camera is abysmal. And on screen, male actors in their 50s and 60s have sex with young girls half their age, while for an actress, the lifespan ends at around 35 or marriage, depending on the first possibility. Female superstars only get paid 25-40% of what heroes earn. And every once in a while there are couch casting rumors. Bollywood needs to be a much more welcoming and safe place for women. Plagiarism: Filmmaking is a creative field and creativity is not everyone’s cup of tea. Bollywood has long been accused of plagiarism. From movie plots to music and lyrics, it has been accused of copying or drawing inspiration from Hollywood, Iranian, Korean and many other film industries. Even Pakistani filmmakers have accused Bollywood music directors of releasing their song without any credit. India at 75: Iconic TV shows that shaped the evolution of the small screen



Vanity: Bollywood is obsessed with Chittiyan Kalayyan. Her level of beauty is extremely imperfect. He promotes white skin in songs and promotes extremely objectionable standards of beauty. Everyone in Bollywood these days is obsessed with airport looks, which again presents unrealistic fashion goals. Bollywood needs to be more real in fashion and less obsessed with skin color. Advocate for good causes: Bollywood was told to bend but it started to crawl. Once opened, Bollywood gave gems like Achhoot Kanya, Balika Vadhu, Mother India, Aandhi, Kissa Kursi Ka, Roti Kapda aur Makan and many socially relevant films which also gave subtle political messages. Not anymore. For a Tare Zameen Par, there are four Housefulls. Bollywood needs to regain its lost touch with reality and that subtle balance where it can convey messages without compromising entertainment value.

