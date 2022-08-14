Entertainment
Gloversville’s Railfest 16 draws summer crowds – The Daily Gazette
GLOVERSVILLE — Perfect weather combined with community enthusiasm to gather in public again after more than two years of the coronavirus pandemic helped spur an estimated record attendance for the 16th annual Gloversville Railfest at Trail Station Park on Saturday.
City Clerk Jenni Mazur, who liaises with the Recreation Commission, said the 16th Railfest was the biggest success in the four years the Recreation Commission has hosted the event. She said last year there were around 45 vendors, but this year there were over 70.
“It was amazing. It’s the biggest Railfest we’ve had so far,” said Mazur. “We never had to use the parking lot at 1 Frontage Road for the event, and it’s full of extra vendors this year.”
Some of the food vendors included All Fired Up LLC, Diverdogs Hot dog Cart, El Cielo Mexican Food, Jammin Juice Bar, Kona Ice of Clifton Park, Queen Bee Bakery, the Mason Jar, the Pit Stop, Tony’s Fried Dough, Pop Pop’s Snack Shack and something different.
Railfest featured a car show, multiple bouncing houses and a bouncing obstacle course, giant versions of popular tabletop games Jenga and Connect Four, and a cornhole.
Perhaps one of Railfest’s most popular features was the simplest. The Gloversville Fire Department sprayed water in the air in the city’s transit service parking lot. Children and adults ran through the sea spray to beat the summer heat. Emily Rallbovsky and her sons Marques, 5, and Julius, 2, were among them.
Emily Ralbovsky said she had lived in Gloversville all her life and had not attended any Railfest events until Saturday. She explained why.
“I wanted to try it out because I have kids now and I love craft vendors,” she said.
Some of the craft vendors at Rail Fest included Mama Time Crafts, Quilty Treasures, Sewing on the Edge, the 518 Craft Fountain, Terrie Slocum, Kee to Independent Growth Inc., Mary Kay, Amanda’s Macarons N More, Bohemian Pizazz, Gallagher’s Gifts and Jennifer Bovee.
Some craft vendors also sold food, including downtown Gloversville’s mainstay, the Mohawk Harvest Cooperative Market, which often features locally sourced food items, but also newcomers to the area, including “Sweet Cheats”, a Colony-based craft snack company that sells different healthy snacks. with natural ingredients like cane sugar and pink Himalayan salt that are made without preservatives. The company was created by Travis Riggins and features an alien bodybuilder as its brand logo. Riggins gave away free 3D-printed toys with the logo on them on Saturday.
“I want to raise awareness about the need to get more fiber into people’s diets,” Riggins said.
Railfest also featured live music from bands such as Easy Feelin’, Flame, the Rough-n-Real Band and No Limit and one of the most popular features of the festival was a karaoke contest hosted by the DJ and event planning company Jurassik Jamz Entertainment, a company headed by Recreation Commission board member Jordan Twardy.
Twardy warmed up the crowd with a Garth Brooks-style karaoke performance, singing the Doobie Brothers’ “Long Train Runnin'” on his wireless microphone as he raced back and forth under the Trail Station Park gazebo.
“That’s how I do my sound check,” Twardy said, then explained the origin of the karaoke contest. “It was something new this year. We’ve always had bands. We really wanted to bring something to interest young people, so a karaoke contest gives some of these people their first chance to sing in front of an audience.
Twardy had several “silent judges” present in the crowd to help judge the pageant, including Heather Flint who wore one of the crowns she won at the Miss Spirit of New York Pageant held in Troy. Flint, a 2015 Gloversville High School graduate, also helped judge the Miss Railfest pageant, which had multiple winners.
The karaoke contest had three winners, for the under 12 category Jacki LaRue won for her rendition of Carrie Underwood’s “Before he Cheats”, Gracie Fancher who won the 12-18 category for “I Hold On” of Dierks Bentley and Eric Scalise won the 19+ category.
