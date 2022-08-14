Will Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac play Poe Dameron again? Here’s what the actor says





Is it over for the Skywalker saga? Recently, it looks like Lucasfilm is starting to make an effort to start a new era within the Star Wars Timeline it’s not entirely about the story (and family) that started it all. With that in mind, we have to wonder if fan favorites from this period of the franchise will still be explored, like Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron. In the past, the actor hasn’t seemed interested in the prospect of a comeback, but let’s talk about the final thoughts he shared when asked to play the pilot again. After completing the role of Poe Dameron in 2019 Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerOscar Isaac said he’s more into making “handmade” movies than standing in front of a blue screen for big franchises like star wars. And he memorably (?) joked that he would come back to Dameron if he needed another home. Here is what he says now: I do not know. I am open to everything. We never know. I have no real feelings one way or the other. I’m open to any good story. Time is the only thing that gets tough…as you get older, have kids and all that. Where to do [movies] fit in? If there was a great story and a great director and [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy] came to me and said, ‘I have this great idea’, so I’m so open to it. Oscar Isaac is keeping his options open, in his words to SiriusXM . While it certainly doesn’t look like he’ll be returning to his orange jumpsuit any time soon, the actor isn’t giving up on the idea of ​​returning to the galaxy far, far away – if the right project presented itself. Two things seem to factor into how he makes decisions moving forward. He must establish a connection with the story and the filmmaker, and he must have enough time to carry out the project. Oscar Isaac is 43 and has two young sons, Eugene, 5, and Mads, 2. When he started working on the sci-fi franchise in 2014, the actor was unmarried and not a father. He may have different priorities these days and be more picky about the projects he decides to commit to. I could definitely see Lucasfilm exploring Poe Dameron in the future with a character-centric Disney+ series or even a solo film. But on the other hand, the actor and the cast of star wars the sequel trilogy dealt with many unforeseen changes in creative direction, etc. Isaac once spoke of “Disney overlords” for not being ready to bring Poe and Finn’s relationship to project after his “push” for it as well as a lot of fan enthusiasm for it to become canon. (Seriously, is there still tension there?) Since finishing his work as Poe, Oscar Isaac has been involved in big projects like Dunes in which Star Wars has its roots and Marvel moon knightwhich could make him one of the new heroes of the MCU to join the next avengers movies . We’ll have to see how it all pans out by following all the next star wars come our next way. But you can stream his past SW appearances using a Disney+ subscription.

