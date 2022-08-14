Every actor who turned down The Expendables

The Expendables The series is known for its ensemble cast, but some big names turned down the franchise. One of Sylvester Stallone’s premier action movie franchises, The Expendables The series debuted in 2010, directed by Sylvester Stallone and bringing together a cast of action heroes in a tribute to ’80s action movies. The Expendables was a great success upon its release, with The Expendables 2 followed in 2012 and expanding its list even further.

While 2014 The Expendables 3 brought in the biggest set the franchise has ever seen, its PG-13 rating made it a financial disappointment. Despite its slowdown, The Expendables amassed a very impressive cast in its first three films. With Stallone as the show’s presenter, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Terry Crews make up the core team, with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis as close allies, but that’s only part of the big picture. distributing the franchise.

The Expendables the movies have also included Jean-Claude Van Damme, Scott Adkins, Chuck Norris, Mel Gibson, Wesley Snipes, Harrison Ford, and Antonio Banderas, among other big names. Consumables 4 also brings stars like Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Megan Fox and 50 Cent on board. Other stars like Pierce Brosnan and Dwayne Johnson have been rumored or expressed interest in the show at various times, but as many action stars The Expendables enlisted, there were also a significant number of people who turned down offers for the series. Here’s everyone who refused to join or return to Sylvester Stallone The Expendables franchise.





Kurt Russell

Stallone’s initial casting choice for Mr. Church in The Expendables was Kurt Russell. However, Russell turned down the role, apparently because he was not inclined to “together acting right now”. This eventually led to Bruce Willis becoming Mr. Church in The Expendables.

Bruce Willis

Following his appearance in The ExpendablesBruce Willis returned to The Expendables 2 with Mr. Church having an expanded role. Willis was originally scheduled to return as a church in The Expendables 3, but a salary dispute would lead him not to return. Harrison Ford’s role in The Expendables 3 as Drummer would be essentially equivalent to what Church’s was to be.





Jean Claude Van Damme

As part of the action hero set that The Expendables was, The Muscles from Brussels was approached by Stallone. It is not entirely clear who Van Damme would have portrayed in The Expendables, but since Van Damme did not find the story compelling, he ultimately declined Stallone’s offer. It would end up being a moot point within two years, with Van Damme joining The Expendables 2 like the villainous Jean-Vilain, who also reunited him with his frequent on-screen co-stars Scott Adkins and Dolph Lundgren.

Wesley Snipes

The part of The Expendables Hale Caesar-wielding mini-cannon was originally written for Wesley Snipes. Due to his tax problems at the time which prevented him from leaving the United States, Snipes had to turn down the role. Snipes would then be seen in The Expendables 3 as Doc Death, making a meta joke about his actual tax conviction after being rescued by his teammates, Stallone’s the wrecker co-star Wesley Snipes saying, as Doc Death, that his was imprisoned due to “tax evasion”.

Whitaker Forest

After Snipes had to turn down Hale Caesar in The Expendables, Forest Whitaker was originally set to take on the role. Ultimately, a scheduling conflict forced Whitaker to withdraw from The Expendables. Whitaker will nevertheless appear later alongside one of the The Expendablesthe main players of, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in the action film of 2013 The last Stand.

50 cents

50 Cent would also attach himself to the role of Hale Caesar in The Expendables after Snipes and Whitaker abdicated the role. Although the official reason is unclear, 50 Cent ultimately didn’t portray Hale Caesar, with the role ultimately being taken on by Terry Crews. 50 Cent would later co-star with Stallone in the Evacuation plan trilogy, and finally in Consumables 4.

Terry Crews

Although he was an essential member of the team during the first three Consumables movies, Terry Crews chose to sit Consumables 4. According to Terry Crews (via IndieWire), he was asked to drop a sexual assault charge by producer Avi Lerner, which Crews refused and instead left the production.

Steven Seagal

Whereas The Expendables was being edited, Steven Seagal was also approached to make an appearance in the ensemble action film. Seagal declined, due to a rift with series producer Avi Lerner.

Donnie Yen

Before The Expendables 2Donnie Yen was a bigger star than ever thanks to the Ip-Man movies. Yen would decline the offer to appear in The Expendables 2, due to not finding the part itself intriguing. Yen later boarded John Wick: Chapter 4expanding his martial arts set with the John Wick series becoming one Consumables challenger.

Antonio Banderas

The Expendables 2 could also have seen the involvement of Antonio Banderas, who was offered a role in the sequel. Scheduling issues would prevent Banderas from accepting the offer. Despite this, Banderas would later join the franchise as Galgo in The Expendables 3.

John Travolta

During the casting for The Expendables 2John Travolta, whom Stallone directed in Stay alive, has also reportedly been in talks to join the film. Despite this, Travolta did not end up joining the sequel.

Nicholas Cage

Alongside Travolta talks for The Expendables 2, Nicolas Cage has also reportedly had discussions about the possibility of joining the sequel. Stallone had said that the scheduling of the film’s Bulgarian production was the barrier to Cage and Travolta joining. Although no official reason was given, this seems to be the likely reason for the alignment of The Expendables 2 including neither.

Mickey Rourke

Rourke was part of The Expendables at first, serving as the team’s confidant, Tool. Although there have been talks of Rourke returning for both The Expendables 2 and The Expendables 3he ended up turning down both sequels.

Clint Eastwood

For both The Expendables 3 and Consumables 4, Clint Eastwood reportedly had a few talks but ultimately didn’t join any movies. While the reasons for his absence are unknown, Stallone himself had commented “Well, you know Clint is so involved in what he does, so it’s kind of a pipe dream..”

Thousand Jovovich

resident Evil Series star Milla Jovovich was also reportedly in negotiations to The Expendables 3. In the end, it seems a deal couldn’t be reached, with Jovovich not appearing in the third film. The Expendables franchise.

Jack Nicholson

During the preparation The Expendables 3, Sylvester Stallone originally considered Jack Nicholson to be the sequel’s antagonist. By Stallone, “I was going to go [call] Jack Nicholson and we arrived a little too late, because he actually said he might be interestedHowever, by then Nicholson had retired from acting, and the role of The Expendables 3Villainous Conrad Stonebanks finally went to see Mel Gibson.

Jackie Chan

Arguably the absent Expendable that audiences yearned for the most, Jackie Chan was offered roles in both The Expendables 2 and The Expendables 3. Unfortunately, scheduling issues prevented Chan from joining. Chan also had the stipulation to come on board in more of a small capacity, and even talked Stallone about doing a duet movie instead of an Expendables appearance. Curiously, Jackie Chan had also refused the wrecker, due to his reluctance to take on villainous roles. With Consumables 4 slated to be Stallone’s last in the series, fans can only hope that Chan’s idea of ​​a team-up he suggested to Stallone comes to fruition to finally create the Sylvester Stallone-Jackie Chan buddy movie that The Expendables franchise could not facilitate.



