Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits back at BJP in kind





After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s superb U-turn in the Mahagathbandhan fold, a war of words erupted between Bharatiya Janata party leaders and new Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav. BJP leaders made a Bollywood-inspired dig at Tejashwi on its promise of 10 lakh jobs. “Kya Hua Tera Vaada”, several BJP leaders including Giriraj Singh, Sanjay Jaiswal, Tar Kishore Prasad, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushil Kumar Modi invoked the famous song by Mohammed Rafi-RD Burman to question the RJD leader about the promise of 10 lakh jobs made by him in the 2020 parliamentary elections. Tejashwi Yadav fired back with lyrics from Altaf Raja’s popular song “Ishq aur Pyaar ka”. “Thora Intezar ka Maza Lijiye,” Tejashwi replied. “We have pledged to give the jobs we promised to the people of Bihar, but what about you (Narendra Modi government). You have promised 2 crore of jobs per year. Where are 16 crore of jobs in the last 8 years?” he said after returning from Delhi. Bihar’s new government is planning a bumper recruitment in the next month after the confidence vote, Dy CM had said earlier. “We have discussed expanding the cabinet with key Mahagathbandhan leaders including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sonia Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, Dipankar Bhattacharya and we are working on it,” he said. Meanwhile, the Nitish-Tejashwi Bihar government is expected to carry out the first cabinet expansion a day after Independence Day on August 16. The cabinet is likely to have members from all seven political parties that make up the Mahagathbandhan. The government has decided on a one-minister-to-four-MP cabinet formula, sources said. With such a formula, the RJD could obtain 18 ministerial seats followed by 12 for JD-U, 4 for the Congress, 3 for CPI-ML, 1 for HAM and 1 for CPI-M or CPI, with 1 independent member. READ | Tejashwi Yadav vs. Giriraj Singh: Know how RJD’s ’10 lakh jobs’ pledge sparked Twitter war of words (With contributions from IANS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-bollywood-song-jibes-on-10-lakh-jobs-promise-bihar-dy-cm-tejashwi-yadav-hits-back-at-bjp-in-kind-2976428 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos