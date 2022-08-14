Raksha Bandhan Actor Smrithi Srikanth Recalls Caste During Modeling Era | Bollywood





Akshay Kumars film Raksha Bandhan launched new talent Smrithi Srikanth. Hailing from Delhi, Smrithi plays the role of Laxmi, Akshay Kumar’s sister. Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna and Sahejmeen Kaur play the three other sisters of main character Lala Kedarnath (Akshay). Speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times, Smrithi spoke about her dream debut with Akshay Kumars’ film and shared her thoughts on colorism in the 21st century. Read also : Aanand L Rai reacts to claims that Raksha Bandhan is being called regressive: ‘Next time I make a movie…’ Smrithi is a trained dancer and performed in the song Kudiye Ni with Aparshakti Khurana. She got her big break in Bollywood with director Aanand L Rai who had lines like aamavas ki raat to define her dark-skinned persona. In the film, Laxmi struggles to find a groom because of her complexion. Does that make the film regressive? Even I actually have a dark complexion. But for the character, my skin was toned down on two more levels, Smrithi shared. Drawing examples from his own life, Smrithi said: Even I have faced comments about my complexion since childhood. People didn’t care and didn’t care. When asked what prompted her to sign up for the project, which might have highlighted the use of casually racist remarks, Smrithi quickly defended herself, when I auditioned for this character , I read the lines and felt that it was the fact. There are people talking like dhoop me mat ja kaali par jayegi (don’t go out in the sun or you will get tanned). They have this mentality. But, as a person, how I feel about myself is much more important than what other people think. When I read the script, what I liked about the character is that she is very confident in her skin tone and color. In the movie, Laxmi says black is back. She is someone who likes her color and is very happy with herself. Uske liye who Kareena Kapoor hai (she thinks of herself as Kareena Kapoor), she added. Does racism exist in the entertainment industry, especially for newcomers? She said: Sometimes in auditions they rank you based on your skin tone. In some places you’ll find things like we only want fair skin tone mentioned in auditions. But then I also understand that it has to be a requirement of the character. But I remember once I felt really bad while working on a modeling project. There were events for a brand. I auditioned for it and got selected. There were like two parts in the project and I was taken for both. Unlike me, the other girls were shortlisted for a single project. Therefore, I asked them to increase my salary. But, what I got from them was sad. They came back saying they (the no name brand) don’t hire dark girls. But they hired you. If you want to be part of the project, they will pay you less. They basically preferred fairer girls. I literally felt bad that day, even though it was 5-6 years ago, she recalls.

Sneha Biswas is an entertainment reporter at the Hindustan Times. She writes about Bollywood, K-Drama, K-Pop, OTT shows, exclusive interviews and everything else about your favorite celebrities.

