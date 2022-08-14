2 dead, casino damaged by floods in Las Vegas: “The wettest monsoon season in ten years”





The most “choppy” summer monsoon season in a decade turned deadly this week, as intense lightning and thunderstorms flooded parts of southern Nevada and a leaky ceiling forced games to table to stop at a casino on the Las Vegas Strip. A the body of the man was found On Friday, public works crews and firefighters cleared debris from a flood channel near the Las Vegas Boulevard resort area where a person died around midnight despite being pulled by firefighters floodwaters, Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Billy Samuels said. The Clark County coroner did not immediately report the identity or cause of death in either case. Water also flowed through a flood channel from the parking structure near The Linq hotel and the High Roller observation wheel, and social media posts showed that water s dripped from the ceiling onto the gaming tables at the Planet Hollywood complex. You won’t believe it, but I don’t know if it’s raining more inside @PHVegas or outside. @VitalVegas @LasVegasLocal pic.twitter.com/7LOI1kkcb1 — Sean Sable (@SeanSable) August 12, 2022 “I don’t know if it’s raining more inside @PHVegas or out,” one person wrote on Twitter, along with a video from the station. No other injuries were reported. Officials from Caesars Entertainment Inc., which owns the two properties, did not immediately respond to messages about the damage. The overnight storm was similar to one that swept through Las Vegas two weeks earlier, at the end of July 28. Friday dawned to clear skies, but the National Weather Service reported afternoon thunderstorms north and east of the Las Vegas Valley. He said heavy showers, frequent lightning and gusty winds would be possible with any storm. In this photo provided by Dakota Snider, a thunderstorm is seen from the 159 freeway over Las Vegas on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Dakota Snider/AP

A flash flood watch was in effect all day for southern Nevada and neighboring counties: Mohave in northwestern Arizona and San Bernardino in California. Meteorologist Brian Planz said about 1.25 inches of rain fell overnight in parts west of the Las Vegas Strip and near the town of Kingman in northwestern Arizona. A gauge in Arizona’s Hualapai Mountains recorded nearly 2.5 inches of rain on Thursday, Planz said, and some flash flood-prone Mohave County desert roads became impassable due to running water. Video on social media showed water over car hubcaps at some Las Vegas intersections and pouring down the door stairs of a bus driving through the flooding. Winds weren’t a widespread factor Thursday night, but the weather service recorded a gust of 64 mph at the North Las Vegas airport. No damage was reported. Planz said 0.58 inches of rain was recorded at the official measuring point at Harry Reid International Airport, bringing the total to 1.28 inches during the monsoon season from June 15 to September 30. “This makes it the wettest monsoon season in a decade,” the weather service said in a tweet titled “Restless 2022 Monsoon.” It counted 3.63 inches of summer rain in the region in 2012, but only a trace in 2020. ⛈️ With 0.58 inches added to the tally yesterday, the monsoon season in #Vegas delivered 1.28″ of precipitation so far! That makes it the wettest monsoon in ten years! And we still have a month and a half to add to our total! #WeatherVegas ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/qIDn5RZWiQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 12, 2022 The Las Vegas area typically receives about 4.2 inches of rain per year. Planz said the forecast called for more storms next week, fueled by warm air and moisture sucked in north from the Gulf of California. “There’s really no sign of the monsoon easing anytime soon, so we’ll continue to see the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening,” Planz said. New trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/las-vegas-monsoon-flooding-deaths-casino-damage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

