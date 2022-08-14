Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) raised to “C-” at TheStreet





TheStreet improved the shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ: INSE – Get a rating) from a d+ grade to a c- grade in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports. Several other research analysts also commented on the title. Truist Financial lowered its price target on Inspired Entertainment shares from $18.00 to $16.00 and placed a buy rating on the stock in a Wednesday July 20 research note. B. Riley lowered his target price on Inspired Entertainment stock from $30.00 to $24.00 and placed a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28. Inspired Entertainment Stock down 6.0% Shares of REALIZE opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month minimum of $7.49 and a 12-month maximum of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $329.07 million, a price-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.57. Insider Activity at Inspired Entertainment In other news, Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares in a trade that took place on Tuesday, May 24. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,226 shares of the company, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available via this hyperlink. 12.27% of the shares are currently held by insiders of the company. Institutional trade in inspired entertainment Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold INSE shares. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in Q2 worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company worth $44,000 after buying 2,423 more shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in Q1 valued at $83,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in Q2 worth $89,000. Lastly, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 575.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,821 shares in the company worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the shares are currently held by institutional investors and hedge funds. About Inspired Entertainment (Get a rating) Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, provides content, platform and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators worldwide. The Company operates through four segments: games, virtual sports, interactive and leisure. The Gaming segment provides gaming terminals and software to betting shops, casinos, arcades and street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games via its digital kiosks under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits brands; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack and number games. Read more Want more investment ideas? Get news and reviews for Inspired Entertainment Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of breaking news and analyst ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s free daily email newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.etfdailynews.com/2022/08/14/inspired-entertainment-nasdaqinse-lifted-to-c-at-thestreet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos