Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade is a man of many facets – The New Indian Express

Shreyas Talpade thinks it’s time to uncork the champagne. Last month, he landed an exciting biographical role. Personality: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Period: Emergency, in a film of the same name. Director: Kangana Ranaut. Filming for the film began in July and is slated for release in April 2023.
Shortly after photos of Talpades Vajpayee’s look were posted online, social media was flooded with comments about the uncanny resemblance between the actor and the statesman. Even putting on makeup to look like Atalji, a leader I deeply admire, gave me goosebumps. The role will be
an important step in my career. I hope I can do the legend justice, says the 46-year-old actor, producer and director whose roles in both Marathi and Hindi cinema have won wide acclaim. He is best known for a variety of roles such as the lead character in the Marathi film Baji (2020), as Chief Minister in the Marathi film Poshter Boys (2014) and equally impactful roles in hit Hindi films such as Iqbal (2005) and Om Shanti Om (2007).
Talpade has just wrapped filming Sar Car Ki Seva Mei, his second Hindi director after Poster Boys (2017), where he also plays the protagonist. It’s a slice-of-life story of a middle-class youth who is obsessed with landing a sarkari naukri, but doesn’t, says Talpade. This year he is also returning to Marathi cinema after a seven-year hiatus with the film Aapdi Thaapdi opposite Mukta Bharwe. It is, however, the release of Talpades April OTT, the sports biopic Kaun Pravin Tambey? which is still buzzing online five months after its release.
It is for such moments that actors live and die. Any role that continues to impact viewers long enough for them to remember and tweet about it is solid, he notes. In a career spanning over two decades, Talpade started out in television in the 90s. He made his Bollywood debut with Akshay star Kumar Aankhen (2002).
However, it was Nagesh Kukunoors Iqbal (2005), in which he played a deaf and mute aspiring cricketer, that put him in the spotlight. He then acted in several successful films such as Dor, Apna Sapna Money Money, Housefull 2 and Golmaal series.
Last year, he was also dubbed for the iconic character of Pushpa Raj in the Hindi version of Allu Arjuns blockbuster Pushpa-The Rule. I saw the rushes of the Telugu version and I understood the swag of Arjuns. I loved the irreverence of his voice in Telugu and incorporated the same effect when I was dubbing for him, he recalls. Talpades’ rendition of the popular Jhukega nahi dialogue has won him more fans than ever. He is now looking forward to an encore with the sequel Pushpa-The Rise, which is slated for release in 2023. While awaiting the official announcement, the versatile actor says it’s crucial to take advantage of any opportunities that arise. In 2019, I dubbed for the Disney animation The Lion King, and the dubbing team recommended my name for Pushpa, he says.
Despite an impressive screen work, more than 43 films and a dozen television roles, Marathi theater is her first love. Talpade launched 9Rasa in 2021, an OTT platform dedicated to performing arts.
I funded it myself. It’s my way of helping theater artists who have suffered during the pandemic, he says. 9Rasa has around 100 hours of content, with 42 plays, 25 sketches and 30 stand-up acts in Marathi and Hindi, and another 30 such plays are in production. Where does Talpade draw inspiration for the vast repertoire of roles he plays?
I keep my eyes and ears open, throughout the day, to capture sights and sounds that I can incorporate into my characters. Every person I see or meet is my guru, he says. When he’s not filming, Talpade enjoys playing cricket or sharing a meal with his wife Deepti, a clinical psychologist, who also helps with 9Rasa’s production work. But all the time, he lives and breathes cinema.
