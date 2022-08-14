When Jiah Khan was rumored to be Aamir Khan’s half-sister, his father rejected him





Bollywood is one of the most renowned and versatile actors, Aamir Khan is known to be a perfectionist. However, from time to time the actor is entangled in many controversies. For example, when the late actress, Jiah Khan, was allegedly Aamir Khan’s sister-in-law, netizens went crazy. Jiah Khan could not live long as she took her own life in 2013. However, in a short span of her career, she proved her worth in the industry. For those who don’t know, Jiah had worked with Aamir Khan for a brief role in the film, Ghajini. And during the promotions of the film, this rumor had spread. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Quit Filming This Song ‘Pardes’ Halfway Due to Gauri’s Pregnancy Complications As reported by the media, the late actress, Jiah Khan’s mother and former actress, Rabiya Khan and Aamir Khan’s father, Tahir Hussain were in a relationship and Jiah was their daughter. This had shown that Jiah was Aamir Khan’s sister-in-law. As soon as the news hit the headlines, millions of her fans were shocked. Rabiya Amin and Tahir Hussain had worked together in a few films, and rumors swirled that they were in an alleged relationship. The report had further cited similarities between the facial features of Aamir Khan and Jiah Khan. However, even though Aamir Khan had never mentioned it, Jiah and his father had brushed aside these rumors. In an old interview, Tahir Hussain addressed these rumors and spoke about them openly. Reacting to the baseless allegations, Aamir Khan’s father shared: “As far as I know, Rabiya is married to a Pakistani man. Rabiya is a very close friend, but I was never married to her and Jiah is not my daughter. Recommended Reading: When Neeraj Chopra Fulfilled His Dream Of Taking His Parents On A Flight, He Made Middle-Class People Proud On the other hand, Jiah also opened up about these rumors and mentioned that she never knew who her father was, and she never asked her mother about him. Speaking of the same thing, she said: “That’s completely wrong and completely lame. To be honest, I don’t know much about my dad and I’ve never asked my mom about him. All I know is that ‘He was american. Did you know that Jiah Khan was Aamir Khan’s rumored sister-in-law? What do you think? Let us know! DON’T MISS: When Alia Bhatt Admitted She’d Get Married Because Of Babies, She Talked About Being A Mother AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

