



El Pollo Loco West Hollywood has officially announced plans to open at 8601 Santa Monica Boulevard in late August. Scrolling signage on their storefront says they are currently hiring and opening at the end of this month. New chain of grilled chicken restaurants opens under Trader Joe’s on historic Route 66. Job inquiries should be directed to [email protected], or purchase by calling 323-443-8233, depending on the sign. The famous logo was mounted on the storefront of the empty space at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Westmount Drive (below Trader Joes) in mid-October indicating that El Pollo Loco is coming to West Hollywood soon. The wait may soon be over. The grilled chicken restaurant chain is taking over the space that was briefly occupied by 85C Bakery Café WeHo in 2019. The Taiwanese bakery closed after being open for about a month. It had its grand opening on April 12, 2019 and on May 15 the baked goods were scrapped and the space has been empty for just over two years. Prior to 85C Bakery Café, the space was owned by FitFoods for several years before also closing for good. The new venture will fill a void left by the closures of WeHo chicken restaurants like Koo-Koo-Roo in 2013, and the closure of Coco Queen. However, this time the chicken will actually be quite affordable. El Pollo Loco, which in Spanish means The Crazy Chicken, is the name of two independent restaurant chains controlled by different companies in Mexico and the other in the United States. Both companies specialize in Mexican-style grilled chicken and were founded by Juan Francisco Ochoa. Ochoa established the first restaurant in Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico in 1974, then expanded its chain to the United States in 1980. Ochoa then sold its American restaurants in 1983, which became El Pollo Loco, Inc., while keeping those in Mexico, which became El Pollo Loco, SA de CV The two companies have since held non-overlapping global territories and offered different rates. The chicken fast food has grown over the past four decades with more than 480 restaurants across the United States. The closest location to West Hollywood was at 1260 N Vine Street, about three miles away.

