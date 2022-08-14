Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Bollywood Connection: Here Are 3 Movies Produced By Him

Connect with us

Veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died this morning at the age of 62 in Mumbai. According to hospital sources cited by ANI news agency, Jhunjhunwala has not been doing well for the past few days and breathed his last today at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He was born on July 5, 1960 and grew up in Mumbai.

Jhunjhunwala said his stock market journey while still in college with a capital of only 5,000. He had also recently teamed up with former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and former IndiGo director Aditya Ghosh to launch Akasa Air, India’s new low-budget airline that has began commercial operations this month with an inaugural flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

He made his first big profit in 1986 when he bought 5,000 shares of Tata Tea from 43 and the stock rose to 143 within three months. In three years, he wins 20-25 million. When Jhunjhunwala went public, the Sensex was at 150 points.

Apart from being the Oracle of Dalal Street, Jhunjhunwala also had a Bollywood connection.

He started Hungama Digital Media which was an Indian digital entertainment company, headquartered in Mumbai in 1999, the company was later renamed to Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. ltd.

Jhunjhunwala produced the 2012 Hindi film English Vinglish, in which the late actress Sridevi was seen. It premiered at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a five-minute standing ovation. The film received critical acclaim with critics praising Shinde’s screenplay and direction, Sridevi’s performance as well as the film’s soundtrack and cinematography. The film was written and directed by Gauri Shinde.

After ‘English-Vinglish’, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala also produced two other films, named ‘Shamitab’ and ‘Ki & Ka’. In 2015, Amitabh Bachchan, Dhanush and Akshara Haasan shared the screen together in “Shamitabh” and were produced by Jhunjhunwala. The film received a decent response from the audience.

Another film was Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor with “Ki And Ka”. It was released on April 1, 2016, to mixed reviews. It became a commercial success with over 100.33 crores worldwide.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is a big name in the stock industry. He started trying his hand at the stock market during his college years. He joined the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India after completing his studies. He made his first investment in 1985 and it was 5,000. By 2018, this investment had grown to 11,000 crore. According to reports, at present, Jhunjhunwala’s net worth is 43.39 thousand crore.

Born on July 5, 1960 to a Rajasthani family, Jhunjhunwala grew up in Bombay, where his father worked as an income tax commissioner. He graduated from Sydenham College and later enrolled in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

