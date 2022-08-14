Vivek Agnihotri hits out at veteran Bollywood actors, calls them ‘desperate’ to have sex with young girls | People News

New Delhi: ‘The Kashmir Files’ filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has once again made headlines with another controversial statement. He has now targeted actors in the industry who romance girls in their 20s and 30s into their 60s in their movies.

Vivek Agnihotri, a famous Hindi filmmaker continues to become a talking point every day for his outspoken statements. Whether it’s all the issues in the country or the Bollywood industry, Vivek isn’t at all shy about speaking his mind.

Significantly, Vivek had deactivated his Twitter handle a few days ago. But now he has once again made a comeback on the social media platform. Recently, “The Kashmir Files” director Vivek Agnihotri posted a tweet on his official Twitter account and it took over the internet. Agnihotri mocked Hindi film actors who, after turning 60, are desperate to have sex with a girl 30-40 years younger than them in films.

Forget movie quality, when 60 year old heroes are desperate to have sex with 20/30 year old girls, photoshopping faces to look young, there is something fundamentally wrong with Bollywood . Looking young and cool has destroyed Bollywood. And only one person is responsible for it. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 12, 2022

His tweet read: “Forget movie quality, when 60 year old heroes are desperate to have sex with 20/30 year old girls, photoshopping faces to look young, there’s something that’s wrong with Bollywood.”

“Looking young and cool has destroyed Bollywood. And only one person is responsible for that,” he added.

After this comment by The Kashmir Files director, Vivek Agnihotri, on actors in Bollywood movies, people started giving their lines on social media. One user wrote that “you only targeted Hindi movie actors, you don’t know southern superstar Rajinikanth has been doing the same for 20 years.” Another user commented, “You too should be part of the Bollywood industry and you must have done it many times to make money.”