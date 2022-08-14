Entertainment
Vivek Agnihotri hits out at veteran Bollywood actors, calls them ‘desperate’ to have sex with young girls | People News
New Delhi: ‘The Kashmir Files’ filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has once again made headlines with another controversial statement. He has now targeted actors in the industry who romance girls in their 20s and 30s into their 60s in their movies.
Vivek Agnihotri, a famous Hindi filmmaker continues to become a talking point every day for his outspoken statements. Whether it’s all the issues in the country or the Bollywood industry, Vivek isn’t at all shy about speaking his mind.
Significantly, Vivek had deactivated his Twitter handle a few days ago. But now he has once again made a comeback on the social media platform. Recently, “The Kashmir Files” director Vivek Agnihotri posted a tweet on his official Twitter account and it took over the internet. Agnihotri mocked Hindi film actors who, after turning 60, are desperate to have sex with a girl 30-40 years younger than them in films.
Forget movie quality, when 60 year old heroes are desperate to have sex with 20/30 year old girls, photoshopping faces to look young, there is something fundamentally wrong with Bollywood .
Looking young and cool has destroyed Bollywood. And only one person is responsible for it. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 12, 2022
His tweet read: “Forget movie quality, when 60 year old heroes are desperate to have sex with 20/30 year old girls, photoshopping faces to look young, there’s something that’s wrong with Bollywood.”
“Looking young and cool has destroyed Bollywood. And only one person is responsible for that,” he added.
After this comment by The Kashmir Files director, Vivek Agnihotri, on actors in Bollywood movies, people started giving their lines on social media. One user wrote that “you only targeted Hindi movie actors, you don’t know southern superstar Rajinikanth has been doing the same for 20 years.” Another user commented, “You too should be part of the Bollywood industry and you must have done it many times to make money.”
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/people/vivek-agnihotri-takes-a-jibe-at-veteran-bollywood-actors-calls-them-desperate-to-romance-young-girls-2496836.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Mag 5.7 earthquake hits eastern Indonesia – Biga District News August 14, 2022
- Responding to FBI research, Trump and his allies return to his familiar strategy: flood the area with nonsense. August 14, 2022
- She fled Afghanistan with her law degree sewn into her dress. Many of his colleagues have been left behind August 14, 2022
- Former prosecutor says Trump faces serious potential legal liability August 14, 2022
- Johnson dazzles as Canada beat Czechia 5-1 in Junior Hockey World Championship August 14, 2022