Brahmastra, Sita, Ponniyan Selvan: are mythology and historical films in Bollywood a fad or a money bet? » Gossip Chimp

Bollywood is infamous for going through phases when it comes to film genres and topics. Who can ignore the avalanche of Bhagat Singh films, or the new tsunami of sports biopics or biopics basically?
But after attempting to unearth the myths and truths about real personalities, Bollywood now seems to have made a U-turn. There are a plethora of movies in the making or waiting to be released, mostly based on stories from our historical texts, mythological fiction, and/or based on the lives of historical figures.
The year began with the lavishly mounted Samrat Prithviraj, and in the months to come, Ram Setu, brahmastraThe Immortal Ashwatthama that we will watch Ponnyan Selvan or PS1, Adipurush, Sita which includes Kangana Ranaut and Chanakya. These are among the many initiatives in the mythological/historical drama genres that have been greenlit one after the other a few years ago.
So, is Bollywood just jumping on the bandwagon once again or is there a deeper buyer perception here? Is it the temptation to recreate the Baahubali magic? Revisiting the past when we have all recently faced an uncertain future? Or to search for cinematic options in stories of yesteryear at a time when Bollywood doesn’t seem to understand what viewers want to see?
I read a fascinating quote online that said: Myths are powerful symbolic stories that all humans use to interpret the worlds they live in. In other words, myths are narrative hyperlinks that connect human beings across cultures. Stories from mythology and our non-secular texts educate us about the follies and frailties of human nature and help us all to be hopeful and morally sound to some degree. These texts and the conflicts they contain are rooted in human feelings, in the timeless conflicts of head and heart, and in the ethical dilemmas that each of us faces.
Perhaps that’s why Bollywood has always been into tales of old, or tales of divine beings that symbolize certain beliefs. If you look again, there have been extremely profitable mythological and historical films over the many years. Jai Santoshi Maa, Bhakta Prahlad, Raja Harishchandra, Alam Ara, Dayare Madina, Aulea E Islam and Nek Parveen are just some of the most popular films with non-secular and/or mythological themes.
In the more recent past, Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave us two epic dramas, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Ajay Devgns Tanhaji made a good deal just before the pandemic, and who can ignore the Ashutoshs Gowarikers River and Jodha Akbar? Films like Kalyug, Rajneeti, Dalapathi, Raavan and the diabetic candy Hum Saath Saath Hain were all based primarily on the Ramayan or the Mahabharata.
But Baahubali’s prodigious success redefined the way mythological films and interval dramas had been made and perceived in India. Baahubali1 and a few were entirely fictional tales with strong non-secular and mythological undertones. But Baahubalis’ greatest triumph has been blending the tropes of a mythological film with the size and technical finesse of contemporary storytelling. The use of cutting-edge particular results to create a historical story was a strong and clearly valid mix. SS Rajamouli made mythology cool once again and all of a sudden ek tha raja ek thi raniwas a brand new kahaani.
Indian audiences had clearly been eager to listen to stories that sounded good and had been told with conviction. But above all, they desperately needed to see stories that spoke to the beliefs and emotional conflicts that might be part of our collective cultural unconscious.
Often, in profitable mythological films or historical dramas, filmmakers layer references to non-secular texts, stories about the gods, and conflicts between non-secular or historical figures. RRR is full of Ramayan references, with Ram Charan playing a character named Ram, being engaged to a girl named Sita, and really dressing up as Lord Ram at the film’s climax. Jr NTR’s character, Bheem, was a mix of Lakshman and Hanuman, the loyal friend and brother who helped unite Ram and Sita in the film.
Baahubali 1 and a few had echoes of Mahabharat where a crippled father needed the throne for his selfish son, two brothers clashed for a kingdom and daughter-in-law’s insult at a public meeting became the purpose of the household to sever ties. Sanjay Leela Bhansali would like to link his historical films with Indian epics. Be it Kashibai evaluating himself at Rukmini and Mastani at Radha, or Rani Padmavati comparing Khilji to Ravan who had his eyes on Sita; Bhansali magnifies the aura of his actors and characters, drawing parallels with beings who have transformed themselves into timeless symbols of good and evil.
While mythological/historical films participate visually as they are often edited on a large scale and have lavish costumes and units, the spectacle also has tremendous value for the producer. Each of the movies slated for filming and release contains a whole bunch of crores.
But whether or not these movies do a fine business or not will depend on two things that, oddly enough, seem quite contradictory. How well they capture the unique essence of the epic or time-frame they’re based on, and whether or not they can offer recent perspective to a story or characters most of us already know . We hope these many tales of kings, queens, gods and demigods can prove to be the divine intervention that Bollywood desires.
