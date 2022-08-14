Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 2: Aamir Khan’s Film Set to See 40% Drop





Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to rake in around Rs 7-7.25 crore on the second day of its release at the domestic box office. Director Advait Chandans’ film is the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, released in 1994 and starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. Laal Singh Chaddhas collection is expected to fall by around 40% on Saturday and is expected to take its two-day total to Rs 18.50 crore. The film managed to raise Rs 12 crore in India on Friday, according to producers Viacom18 Motion Pictures. Apart from Aamir Khan, the film also features Bollywood stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in key roles. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan and Kamini Kaushal are also in the film Laal Singh Chaddha in guest roles. Interestingly, the film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. However, despite the mediocre first day collection, Laal Singh Chaddha had recorded the third best opening for a Bollywood film this year in terms of first day collections. According to film industry analyst Taran Adarsh, Laal Singh Chadd has a surprisingly low Day 1 collection has added to the woes of a struggling industry Adarsh ​​also said the film DISAPPOINTED and gave it two out of five stars. In addition to this, a Delhi-based lawyer, Vineet Jindal, on Friday filed a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora against Aamir Khan, Paramount Pictures and several others for allegedly “disrespecting the military Indian and hurt Hindu feelings” in the film. Jindal in his complaint said: In the film, the makers depicted that a mentally handicapped person was allowed to join the army to fight in the Kargil War. It is a well known fact that the best military were sent to fight the Kargil War and rigorously trained military fought the war but the filmmakers intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralize and defame the Indian army. According to Bollywood Hungama, Laal Singh Chaddha sold around 57,000 tickets on its opening day at the box office. (With ANI entries) Also Read: ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Sold 57,000 Tickets, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ Sold 35,000 on Day 1: That’s Not Good Enough for Multiplexes Also Read: Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan Day 1: Both Films Disappoint at Box Office Also read: Slow start for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, experts rely on word of mouth

