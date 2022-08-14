7 Best Iconic Patriotic Dialogues From Bollywood Movies





Bangalore, first published 14 Aug 2022, 1:13 PM IST

India celebrates the 75th anniversary of its independence on August 15. On this day, celebrations are not limited to a single religion or caste, but rather a national event. It reminds citizens to respect the fact that we live in a free country because of the sacrifices of our ancestors. When it comes to displaying and stirring up patriotism, Bollywood has always been at the forefront. From its films to its music and language, we love anything that makes us feel both passionate and patriotic. Besides the songs and the performers, the lyrics make these patriotic films so important. On August 15, we feature the conversations that make us feel patriotic. Here are 7 patriotic Bollywood dialogues that will awaken your patriotic feelings! Also Read:Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedians’ Nephew Shares Positive News

Rank of Basanti: The film tells the story of six young Indians who help an Englishwoman shoot a documentary about their ancestors’ liberation warriors and the circumstances that led them to relive the forgotten epic of independence. “Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahin voh paani hai joh desh ke kaam na aaye woh bekaar jawani hai” -Aamir Khan Chak De! India: The film is about Kabir Khan, the coach of India’s national women’s hockey team, who dreams of leading his girls’ team to victory against all odds. One of Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogues from the movie which got huge love from the audience is, Mujhe declares ke naam na sunayi dete hain na dikhayi dete hain, sirf ek mulk ka naam sunai deta hai INDIA. Lakshya: The film is about an aimless, jobless adult man (Hrithik Roshan) who joins the army and becomes a war hero. Hrithik Roshan: Ye Indian Army hain, hum dushmani mein bhi ek sharafat rakhte hain. Maa Tujhhe Salaam: Tinu Verma directed this action/patriotic film. This movie was released on January 25, 2002. Sunny Deol, Tabu and Arbaaz Khan appear in this movie. This film was released when tensions between India and Pakistan were high. “Tum doodh mangoge hum kheer denge tum Kashmir mangoge hum cheer denge” -Sunny Deol Gadar: Ek Prem Katha: Sunny Deol, Amisha Patel and Amrish Puri feature in this Bollywood action movie set during the Indian partition. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a box office success, selling more tickets in Indian theaters than any other film in history except Sholay (1975) “Hamara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega!” -Sunny Deol Vacation: a soldier is never on vacation: The plot centers on a military officer who attempts to track down a terrorist, dismantle a terrorist gang, and disable the sleeper cells under his command. “Jab wahan border par log apni neend ki parwah kiye bina jagte hain, tab tumhein yahan sheher mein chain ki neend aati hain,” Akshay Kumar said in the film. Razi: During the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, a Kashmiri woman chooses to marry a Pakistani army officer to spy on Pakistan. Alia Bhatt, who recreates the role of an undercover RAW agent in the film, said, “Watan ke aage kuch nahi, khud bhi nahi.” Last updated Aug 14, 2022 1:13 PM IST

