Bollywood actress Veena Malik deletes anti-Semitic tweet supporting genocide





Bollywood actress Veena Malik has deleted a tweet posted on May 11 that was a fake quote from Adolf Hitler supporting the Holocaust. the tweet was adamantly anti-Semitic in reference to the Holocaust and for a time visible to Malik’s roughly 1.2 million Twitter followers. Journalist Yair Rosenberg, who works for the online Jewish publication Tablet Magazine, pointed out that the quote was not even something Hitler actually said. “This Hitler quote is, of course, a fake Hitler quote,” Rosenberg tweeted tuesday. “One of the strangest forms of anti-Semitism is the need to attribute additional anti-Semitic quotes to Hitler. For example, you couldn’t find a good one from him, so you had to make one up?” Writer Yashar Ali also noticed that the tweet has been up for a while, although its content definitely violates Twitter’s terms of service. After the tweet was deleted, Ali said he thought it might have been Twitter’s doing, since that tweet and a few others were deleted from Malik’s account. “This tweet is now accompanied by a bunch of other tweets on his account. Awaiting apologies from anyone who doubted me,” Ali said. Malik’s Twitter page is still active, but there is only one tweet left – a repost of a message by Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, where Malik is from. In the tweet (translated from Udru by Twitter), Khan expresses his support for the Palestinians in their ongoing conflict with the Israeli government. The territorial dispute in the West Bank and Gaza Strip has lasted for decades and continues to intensify. Some observers fear outright war could break out, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres said on Wednesday the situation must be defused as soon as possible. Malik hasn’t publicly apologized for the tweet’s backlash on social media — though she did address the controversy in a way. Instagram post Wednesday afternoon. “My Twitter account is compromised #gettingitfixed,” she wrote. This Hitler quote is, of course, a fake Hitler quote. One of the strangest forms of anti-Semitism is the need to attribute additional anti-Semitic quotes to Hitler. Like, you couldn’t find a good one from him, so you had to make one up? — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) May 12, 2021

