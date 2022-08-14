GBBO’s Paul Hollywood says he deliberately said the word ‘wet’ after a fan called it ‘inappropriate’

The 13th series of The Great British Bake Off is due to start later this year.

And as Paul Hollywood prepares for another stint as a judge alongside Paul Leith, he has revealed in a new interview that he deliberately says the word “wet” on “every show.”

The celebrity chef, 56, admitted that after a viewer called the word ‘inappropriate’ he went out of his way to say it at every opportunity when criticizing the contestants’ cooking.

He said The mirror: ‘Someone once told me that they didn’t like the way I say wet on Bake Off. They said it was an inappropriate word, but I think it’s a big word. I made sure to say it now on every show.

Another personal quirk he loves to display on the show is his love of destroying contestants’ pastries, which they painstakingly spent hours building.

Opening up about the great pleasure he takes in plunging a knife into the cakes, he says: “I cut everything. I do not care. I like to see them wince. Our job is to get in there and sometimes their flavors are in the middle.

But as the TV star opened up about his penchant for liquidating viewers and bakers, Paul told how Channel 4 show attendees had plenty of ‘bottles’ to bake for him and Prue, 82 year.

He explained, “You have to be very brave to do Bake Off because you have to stand in front of Prue and myself and be timed. It takes a lot of bottle to get into this tent and cook.

He went on to say that the timing was “the hardest part to deal with” and said he would also “walk away” if the contestants asked him to.

Baker Paul added that he had been in the audition process before but had to stop because he was struggling to eat so much cake from the 20,000 people who were auditioning, talking about how these days he preferred to “see them fresh” in the famous tent.

During the conversation, Paul also recounted how he now grows his own wheat at his 12-acre home in Kent, noting that he plans to tap into the well by making his own flour.

However, he insisted he would not be following in Jeremy Clarkson’s footsteps with his own show about his farming exploits, noting that “I just want to do it for me”.

It comes after in May the star admitted he would never have taken the Bake Off job had he known how it would affect his private life.

He told FEMAIL: “Would I have done Bake Off if I knew all this was coming, the loss of my privacy?”

‘No, I wouldn’t have. The financial benefits are great. It’s a job, and to earn money you have to work hard, but ultimately what matters is your privacy and your anonymity.

‘Anything related to the family, you have to be careful. Trying to maintain family relationships is really difficult when they are in the public domain.

“It’s hard enough outside the public domain, but doing it in the public domain is impossible.