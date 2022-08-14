Oscars Share Laal Singh Chaddha Video, ‘Humiliated’ Film Crew | Bollywood





The Academy’s official Instagram handle that runs the Oscars has shared a video with previews of Hollywood film Forrest Gump, juxtaposed with Hindi remake Laal Singh Chaddha. The film’s producers, Aamir Khan Production Limited, also shared the post and said the crew were “humbled” by the gesture. (Also Read: Mona Singh as Aamir Khan’s Mother Is Laal Singh Chaddha’s Strongest and Best Written Character) Starring Tom Hanks in the lead role, the 1994 Hollywood film garnered 13 Oscar nominations and won six awards – Best Actor, Director, Editing, Best Picture, Visual Effects and Adapted Screenplay. The caption read: “Forrest Gump Laal Singh Chaddha Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roths tell the story of a man who changes the world with simple kindness gets an Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarnis Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan in the title role made famous by Tom Hanks.In 1994, Forrest Gump was nominated for 13 Academy Awards, including six for Best Actor, Direction, Editing, Best Picture, Visual Effects and Adapted Screenplay. Aamir Khan’s team also shared the post and wrote, “We were extremely touched! Thank you very much.” Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni wrote the screenplay. The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in prominent roles. This is Atul’s first film that he wrote. Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal also have guest appearances. According to producers Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha has made a debut collection of 11.7 crores in India. The collection plummeted over the next two days. Released on the occasion of Rakhi on August 11, Laal Singh Chaddha won 28 crores in three days. The film ran into difficulties – a call for a boycott circulated before the film’s release. A Delhi-based lawyer filed a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Friday against Aamir Khan and Paramount Pictures for allegedly disrespecting the Indian military and hurting Hindu feelings. Successfully subscribed to the newsletter Close story Trending topics to follow

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/aamir-khan-productions-team-humbled-as-academy-shares-laal-singh-chaddha-video-with-forrest-gump-clip-101660453191267.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos