Paris Hilton didn’t deserve her Hollywood comeback

Less than a year before Framing Britney Spears there was It’s Parisa sobering YouTube documentary about the past and present life of socialite-turned-DJ Paris Hilton, including allegations that she was abused while attending the notorious Provo Canyon School as a teenager.

The 2020 film is billed as a cathartic endeavor for Hilton as she addresses her trauma for the first time with family members and raises awareness of child abuse within boarding school. Simultaneously, it reevaluates Hilton’s reputation in the ’90s and mid-’00s as a vapid party girl and highlights her contributions to our current social media landscape.

It’s Paris has since been criticized for omitting Hilton’s frequent use of racial and homophobic slurs and the support of Donald Trump. The documentary also ignores another glaring fact about Hilton, which is that her popularity dwindled dramatically in the 2010s as other reality stars and social media influencers, including the Kardashians, who appear in the film became mainstream. megastars. Additionally, director Alexandra Dean and It’s Paris talking heads paint an inaccurate picture of Hilton in 2019 (when the film was made) as an unparalleled standout, though her zeitgeist presence over the past decade may come down to a few memes and her eponymous (admittedly, amazing) scent that I can still smell on a woman whenever I go out in public.

In 2022, however, Hilton is everywhere. That she documents her recent nuptials on Peacockattending the starry wedding of Britney Spears (which she will proudly tell you that she lifted our boring president to) or parodying himself in a new a d country for her family-owned hotel chain, something that seemed unfathomable during its scandalous heyday, the 40-year-old heiress has seemingly found her way back into our modern celebrity ecosystem.

And yet, the question that comes to mind every time I see a photo of simple life Star at a major event in Hollywood or socialize with celebrities I really like, how can we undo that?

I understand what led to this rebirth of Hilton from a pop culture perspective. One could argue that the seismic impact of Framing Britney Spearsthe 2021 New York Times documentary that depicted Spears’ media harassment in the early 2000s and her resulting guardianship, did more for Hilton’s reputation than her own film. The tragic depiction of Spears as a victim of ruthless paparazzi and ableist laws has been ignited conversations on line about women who were wronged by the press in the 90s and 2000s, including celebrities like Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Bynes, Jessica Simpson and Megan Fox. Hilton, an infamous participant in the so-called Bimbo Summit and victim of tabloid mockery, represents a similar history of injustice to a number of people and, therefore, is someone worthy of redemption or at the very least sympathy.

On a less serious note, Hilton is clearly benefiting from the wave of Y2K nostalgia, particularly Gen Z’s affection for bimbosa recently recovered term and a post-feminist internet meme and the tangential link Barbiecore aesthetic. It’s no surprise to see the 19-year-old superstar Olivia Rodrigue, a college student from the 90s and 2000s, sang the lyrics to Hiltons 2006 hit Stars Are Blind while DJing at a Grammys after-party earlier this year. The air also experienced a viral moment when he appeared in the 2020 Oscar-winning film Promising young woman.

It makes sense that the confluence of these factors would allow for a Paris Hilton comeback. Not to mention that his mother, Kathy Hilton, successfully held The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reignited an interest in the Hilton family name, something she seems to be aware of as they made a mother Daughter hurry circuit over the past year. (Hilton’s goofy matriarch also caught the eye on Hiltons reality show Peacock Paris in love, which also aired on E! This year).

But unlike an out-of-work actor returning to showbiz or a musician coming out of retirement, Hilton notably has nothing to offer the public other than the useless NFTs she’s willing to offer audience members at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This was evident on his 2021 Netflix show Cooking with Pariswhich was canceled after one season, where her ditzy persona turned out to be pretty stale, or literally every time she sits down for a TV interview where she has the charisma of a robot.

If Hilton gave us a little more entertaining content in this phase of her career, Kathy at least does her part, maybe I could temporarily distract me from his story of using the N-word and make other anti-black remarks. As stated in Rick Juzwiaks Jezebel article about Hilton’s hateful past, some of these recordings, from the now defunct Paris Hilton Exposed site, are still available online, while others that allegedly contain anti-Semitic comments have been removed from the internet because they were originally published without Hilton’s consent.

There is also the Hilton decades-old family association and Support of the Trump family, which could maybe a plot on this season of RHOBA, if Lisa Rinna is good for nothing. It might also help if Hilton simply apologizes for her wrongdoings as she’s busy re-examining her early career.

I know I shouldn’t expect celebrities to go out of their way to correct their wrongdoings without public pressure or the threat of something being taken away from them. Maybe it’s a sign that the public’s affection for Hilton isn’t as deep if she’s not constantly held accountable for her past through the internet, the ultimate sign that people, that they love you or hate you, at least care. If a more high-profile celebrity had their criminal record, they certainly wouldn’t be allowed to forget about it.

It seems Hilton’s primary function in today’s pop culture landscape is giving people a nice glimpse into the past and Kendall Jenner fashion inspired. Still, if that’s all this NFT-shilling Trumper is good at, can we please send her back to 2004?