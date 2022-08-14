Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Bollywood Connection: English Vinglish, Ki & Ka, Shamitabh





Veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who died aged 62, also had a strong connection to the entertainment industry. In 1999, it launched Hungama Digital Media as an online promotion agency, later known as Hungama Digital Media Entertainment and also launched its gaming portal in 2007. The Mumbai-based company has since developed into an Asian entertainment aggregator, publisher and distributor. Today, the company operates platforms such as music streaming app Hungama Music, video streaming platform Hungama Play, Hungama ArtistAloud a platform for independent artists, and Hungama Games a developer, publisher, distributor and distributor of mobile games. It also has digital content rights links for over 5,000 Bollywood, Hollywood, regional Indian movies and TV series. Two years ago, the company expanded into new markets such as Switzerland, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Batelco and Nepal through telecommunications partnerships. Jhunjhunwala also became a producer with the 2012 Hindi film English Vinglish, which marked the return of late veteran actress Sridevi. The film was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore and managed to collect a worldwide gross of Rs 84 crore, according to Sacnilk. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala went on to produce two more films, ‘Shamitabh’ and ‘Ki & Ka’ which collected Rs 22.46 crore and Rs 70 crore at the box office. He was also known to be a big fan of Waheeda Rehman and Amitabh Bachchan. Known as Indias Warren Buffet, Jhunjhunwala was also featured in the 2020 hit series Scam 1992 based on the stock market trials and tribulations of Harshad Mehta. He had claimed the title of Big Bull of Dalal Street after Mehtas fell. His presence will be missed both in the markets and in the entertainment industry. Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: The Man Who Has Always Been Bullish on India’s Economy Also read: Death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: what will happen to Akasa Air now?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/economy/story/rakesh-jhunjhunwalas-bollywood-connection-english-vinglish-ki-ka-shamitabh-344630-2022-08-14 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos