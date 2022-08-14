Check out the tricolor-inspired outfits of these Bollywood divas – ThePrint – ANIFeed

New Delhi [India]August 14 (ANI): Patriotism is in the air as the nation prepares to celebrate 75 years of Independence. The tricolor on the national flag has a special meaning on Independence Day, as each color has its own meaning.

From Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan, these Bollywood stars can provide you with the best inspiration for wearing a tricolor outfit on Independence Day 2022. Take a look at these celebrity-inspired outfits below.

Katrina Kaif

It is not mandatory to simply wear white or any of the other colors of the tricolor. You can definitely make it work for you if you dress in modest Indian clothing like Katrina did. To complete the look, let your hair down and apply blush and sheer lipstick.

Sarah Ali Khan

You can unleash your inner Desi girl on this National Day. With Sara’s chikankari costume, you can achieve the calm appearance you’ve been looking for by donning white clothes. Wear white and bring the patriotic tide!

Deepika Padukone

If you have to wear simple whites, the last choice is to make it look as good as Deepika did in this photo. Such sophistication and vibrancy in one color. Wear jewelry over your ears and around your neck to effectively remove them.

Mouni Roy

Her printed suit exudes the sophisticated style you’ve been looking for. By choosing understated makeup and jhumkis to complete your look, you can bring out the wonder within you.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Clothing is the best resource for advice on ethnic costumes! Your favorite outfit for Independence Day may be its trendy fit as it features the color that symbolizes the significance of this historic day. Green as a garden should be.

These outfits of famous B-City celebrities could be your appropriate tricolor-inspired look this Independence Day. (ANI)

This report is generated automatically from the ANI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.